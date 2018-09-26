Samuel L Jackson and Kurt Russell were paired together for Team USA at the Ryder Cup celebrity match and it led to a joke worthy of a golf clap

news

The Ryder Cup starts this week in France with Team USA hoping for their first win on European soil in 25 years.

On Wednesday, celebrities participated in the celebrity challenge match .

Samuel L. Jackson and Kurt Russell were paired together, leading to a great golf joke.



The Ryder Cup tees off this week at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside of Paris, with Team USA looking for their first win on European soil in 25 years.

On Wednesday, things kicked off with the celebrity challenge match with stars such as Greg Kinnear, Luke Wilson, John McEnroe, Yanick Noah, Condoleezza Rice, Kelly Slater, Nick Jonas, Niall Horan and Michael Phelps among those playing.

The celebrities also included Samuel L. Jackson and Kurt Russell, who were paired together, leading to a great golf joke. Take it away, Club Pro Guy.

This joke is made all the better by the budding bromance between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in recent years. It is easy to picture them being inseparable in 18 years.



That deserves a golf clap.