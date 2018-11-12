Pulse.com.gh logo
Sports Seahawks player scores touchdown, hands the ball off to Floyd Mayweather in the stands

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tyler Lockett scored a touchdown for the Seahawks on Sunday, then handed the ball to a fan who happened to be Floyd Mayweather Jr.

floyd mayweather seahawks play

floyd mayweather seahawks

(Via CBS/NFL)

  • Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett scored a touchdown on Sunday and gave away the ball to a fan who happened to be Floyd Mayweather Jr.
  • Mayweather looked pretty excited to get a ball.


Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught a touchdown on Sunday and made one fan's day.

In the third quarter, Lockett caught a 23-yard pass from Russell Wilson, then celebrated by handing the touchdown ball to a fan. That fan happened to be Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather looked pretty excited to get a game ball.

With Mayweather no longer preparing for a fight, it appears he has turned his attention to football. He ended up witnessing the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seahawks, 36-31.

