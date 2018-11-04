news

The Seattle Seahawks opened their game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a touchdown drive.

Afterward, the Seahawks arranged in the end zone for a great synchronized dance that likely required a good amount of practice.



Oh, and Russell Wilson's throw and Brown's catch were pretty good, too.