Sports Seahawks' synchronized touchdown dance might be the best celebration of the NFL season

  Published: , Refreshed:

The Seahawks celebrated Jaren Brown's game-opening touchdown with a well-rehearsed, synchronized dance.

seahawks dance play

seahawks dance

(via CBS/NFL)

  • The Seattle Seahawks opened their game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a touchdown drive.
  • Afterward, the Seahawks arranged in the end zone for a great synchronized dance that likely required a good amount of practice.


The Seattle Seahawks have been on a roll of late and the momentum has carried over to their touchdown celebrations.

The Seahawks opened their Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a drive down the field and touchdown to wide receiver Jaron Brown.

Afterward, the Seahawks all lined up in the end zone and showed off the type of synchronized dance that likely required more practice time than most would realize.

Oh, and Russell Wilson's throw and Brown's catch were pretty good, too.

