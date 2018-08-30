Pulse.com.gh logo
Serena Williams' French Open catsuit ban is '10,000 times worse' than the US Open sexism row, according to Alizé Cornet


Alizé Cornet was at the centre of a sexism row when she was punished for changing her top in the middle of a US Open match, something male tennis players can do. But Cornet has spoken out after the incident and has said it is nothing compared to what Serena Williams is going through.

Alizé Cornet and Serena Williams. play

Alizé Cornet and Serena Williams.

(Getty Images)

  • Alizé Cornet believes the US Open sexism row is mild when compared to the outfit ban Serena Williams faces.
  • Cornet was slapped with a code violation for removing her shirt during a first round US Open match on Tuesday, something men frequently do without fear of sanctions.
  • The incident follows an announcement from the French Open that said Williams' attire at the clay major earlier this year, an outfit that made her feel like a "warrior princess" from Wakanda, would never be tolerated again.
  • The French Open president even said "the game and the place" had to be respected.
  • Cornet says this is "10,000 times worse" than anything she has gone through this week.

Alizé Cornet has addressed the US Open sexism row that ignited when she got slapped with a code violation for removing her shirt during a first round match on Tuesday.

After a 10-minute heat break, Cornet realised she was wearing her top the wrong way round so she changed on court, temporarily exposing her black sports bra. She was then sanctioned by a male umpire.

The incident was wildly rebuked on Twitter, with commentators highlighting the double standards at play as men are frequently seen on court with their shirts off.

But Cornet believes the sexism row is a minor event when compared to what Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, is going through with her outfit ban at the French Open.

Williams' famous "Black Panther"-style catsuit was banned from the French Open last week.

The catsuit. play

The catsuit.

(Getty)

The outfit, reportedly designed to help prevent blood clots, made her feel like a "warrior princess" from Wakanda, the fictional nation from the Marvel Comics movie, but Bernard Giudicelli, the president of the French Tennis Federation, said the catsuit would no longer be accepted because "you have to respect the game and the place."

According to Cornet, this is 10,000 times worse than anything she had to deal with at the US open this week.

"Bernard Giudicelli lives in another time," Cornet said, according to the BBC. "What he said about Serena's catsuit was 10,000 times worse than what happened to me on the court on Tuesday, because he's the president of the French federation and because he doesn't have to do that."

Cornet added: "These kind of comments are totally shocking for me."

Cornet. play

Cornet.

(Getty Images)

The US Open issued a statement regarding Cornet's code violation, and said it regrets that one was given. "We have clarified the policy to ensure this will not happen moving forward," the statement said.

Cornet has accepted the apology. "I think it's very fair from them to apologise to me," she said, according to the BBC. "I think the umpire was probably overwhelmed by the situation."

