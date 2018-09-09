Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 over her fiery response to a penalty at the US Open that she called sexist

news

Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 after a chaotic US Open final, according to the Associated Press.

Williams faced three penalties during the match before losing to Naomi Osaka.

Fans rushed to Williams' defense that the umpire's calls were sexist.

Serena Williams is facing a hefty fine after a chaotic US Open final.

The Associated Press reported on Sunday that Williams was fined a total of $17,000 by the tournament referee's office on three code violations: "$10,000 for 'verbal abuse' of chair umpire Carlos Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching, and $3,000 for breaking her racket."

The coaching violation came down from Ramos in the second game of the second set between Williams and Naomi Osaka, who would go on to win the tournament. Later in that set, Williams smashed her racket and angrily confronted Ramos.

"You owe me an apology," she said to the umpire. "I have never cheated in my life. I have a daughter and I stand for what's right for her. I've never cheated, and you owe me an apology. You will never do another one of my matches."

Williams summoned the referee to protest Ramos' call, saying male players aren't punished for doing worse.

"Because I'm a woman, you're going to take this away from me?" she said. "This has happened to me too many times."

Fans, sportscasters, and tennis players rushed to Williams' defense, decrying the "double standard."

"When a woman is emotional, she's 'hysterical' and she's penalized for it," tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted. "When a man does the same, he's 'outspoken' & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same."

After being defeated by Osaka, Williams gave an emotional interview, during which she told the crowd of fans apparently displeased by Ramos' decisions to stop booing and help Osaka celebrate her win.

The $17,000 fine will come out of William's $1.85 million prize money, according to the AP.