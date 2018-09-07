Serena Williams shared an adorable Instagram photo of her daughter wearing an outfit similar to the tutus she's been rocking at the US Open

news

Serena Williams has shared an adorable photograph of her daughter on Instagram.

Williams, renowned for her fashion choices, has been wearing tutus during the ongoing US Open tournament in New York City.

It appears she dresses her daughter in similar costumes.

Cute!

Serena Williams has shared a photograph on Instagram that shows one clear thing — being a fashion icon may well run in the family.

This is because Williams posted a photo of her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. wearing an outfit similar to the tutus she has been rocking the the US Open.

Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion in tennis and arguably the greatest women's player of all time, but is also famed for her fashion choices.

Earlier in the year Williams attracted headlines for wearing a "Black Panther"-style catsuit that she said made her feel like a "warrior princess" from Wakanda, the fictional nation from the smash hit Marvel Comics film.

The outfit has remained newsworthy as it was recently banned from future French Open events, with French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli implying that her outfit did not show respect for the game or the competition.

Regardless, that has not stopped her competing in tutus (see above) while at the US Open, an ongoing tournament that Williams can win should she defeat Naomi Osaka in the final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

Williams is not the only one wearing the costume — as she dressed her daughter in one too.

See the photo Williams shared below:

Williams even captioned the photo, "Did momma win?"

Williams, already dubbed "the greatest Momma of all time" by her husband Alexis Ohanian, will be able to answer that captioned question for good this weekend — as she is just one win away from an extraordinary seventh US Open title.