Third-year shooting guard Caris LeVert had emerged as an early breakout star for the Brooklyn Nets after averaging 18.4 points per game on the season.

In Monday night's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeVert sustained a gruesome, Gordon Hayward-esque right leg injury.

Players from both teams were visibly upset as LeVert was stretchered off the floor and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Stars from around the NBA took to social media to send their best wishes to the budding star, who looks to be out for the remainder of the season.

The NBA world was stunned last season when star Gordon Hayward sustained a gruesome leg injury just minutes into his Boston Celtics career.

Now, it appears Brooklyn Nets rising star Caris LeVert has suffered a similar fate.

With just 3.7 seconds remaining in the first half of the Nets' contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeVert attempted a chase-down block on point guard Jeff Teague and came down hard on his right leg. Coaches, players, and fans looked on in horror as LeVert crumpled to the ground. He sat up to look at his leg before laying back down on the hardwood and submitting to medical attention. The arena was virtually silent until LeVert was stretchered off the floor and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

"There was really just no words," teammate Joe Harris said after the game, per ESPN's Malika Andrews. "We didn't talk even when we came in at halftime. There was nothing to be said. Guys were crying. It was really that horrific just to see."

LeVert — who averaged 18.4 points per game on the season — looked well on his well to becoming a household name in Brooklyn. He had battled injuries in his junior and senior seasons with the Michigan Wolverines before missing part of his rookie campaign for foot surgery.

"He has done everything he could possibly do to put himself in a position to succeed, to do well and to be healthy, and then you just have a freak accident," Harris said. "That's what makes it even tougher for all of us."

Many of the biggest names in the NBA took to social media to express their support for LeVert after learning about his injury:

Five-time NBA All-Star Paul George, who sustained a similarly terrible lower-leg injury during a USA Basketball scrimmage back in 2014 but has bounced back with the Oklahoma City Thunder, also offered some words of encouragement for the young player:

The Nets jumped out to a surprising 6-8 start on the season thanks in large part to LeVert's efforts. Head coach Kenny Atkinson recognizes that losing his young star will almost certainly derail Brooklyn's hot start.

"He is the heart and soul of our program," Atkinson said. "It's a tough, tough blow for the Nets."