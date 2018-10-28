The Pittsburgh Steelers gave the Cleveland Browns the easiest turnover you'll see all season on a punt after a safety.
The Steelers had extended their lead to 16-6 after the Browns were called for holding in their own end zone for a safety, giving Pittsburgh two points and the ball.
On the ensuing free punt, the Steelers called for a fair catch but chose to let the ball drop after an apparent bit of confusion amongst players looking to field the ball.
On a normal punt, letting the ball drop would be fine, as the ball first has to touch a member of a receiving team before it becomes live. But because the punt after a safety is a free kick, the ball was live when it hit the ground, and Browns players pounced on it unopposed to retake possession.
The Browns would score a touchdown off of the turnover, but miss their extra point attempt to cut the Steelers lead to 16-12.
At the highest levels of football, it pays to know the rules.