Steve Kerr, while getting ejected from a Warriors preseason game: 'I didn't wanna be here anyway'

news

Steve Kerr was ejected from a Golden State Warriors preseason game on Monday for arguing with the referees.

As he left the court, he waved goodbye and yelled, "I didn't wanna be here anyway."

Kerr said after the game that he was trying to get ejected to prove a point to his team.



Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Monday lost his temper and got thrown out of a preseason game, but he didn't seem too upset about it.

The incident came early in the second half when Stephen Curry got a technical foul for arguing with the referees. Kerr then exploded on the sideline, running onto the floor to argue with the ref. After a few words, he was ejected.

As Kerr left the game, he waved vigorously, yelling, "I didn't wanna be here anyway."

After the game, Kerr said he was trying to make a point by getting ejected because the Warriors were picking up fouls.

"I was trying to make a point and I was trying to back up my guys. We had all these offensive fouls, one after another. And I finally had enough ... I was in the wrong, obviously. I got what I deserved."

Of course, other coaches have tried to get ejected, too, for one reason or another. Doc Rivers once admitted to trying to get ejected from a meaningless, end-of-season Boston Celtics game so he could watch Tiger Woods. Unfortunately, for him, the referees had caught on.