Stormy Daniels says she was 'terrified' of Ben Roethlisberger after Trump asked him to walk her back to her hotel room

We now know what the porn star Stormy Daniels says about the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in her upcoming book, "Full Disclosure," a copy of which was obtained by CNN.

She said the quarterback "terrified" her in a 2006 incident after Donald Trump had him take her back to her hotel room.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' attorney, has said he and his client have no further comment on the book's passage about Roethlisberger.

The porn star Stormy Daniels says in her upcoming book, "Full Disclosure," that she was "terrified" during a 2006 incident with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that took place one day after she had sex with Donald Trump at a Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament.

Daniels has risen to prominence this year since it was revealed that Michael Cohen, Trump's former longtime lawyer, paid her $130,000 just before the 2016 presidential election to stay silent about her allegation of an affair with Trump in 2006. Cohen last month pleaded guilty in federal court to eight felony counts, including two related to campaign-finance violations; one was in connection with the Daniels payment.

CNN obtained a copy of "Full Disclosure," in which Daniels dives into her account of an affair with Trump. In the book, set to be released next month, Daniels said that when she met up with Trump the day after they had sex, he introduced her to Roethlisberger.

At the end of the night, Daniels said, Trump asked Roethlisberger to escort her back to her hotel room. She added that Roethlisberger asked her for a "good night kiss," which she said she refused, and that Roethlisberger pushed lightly on her door as they stood outside it.

"I was terrified," she wrote, according to CNN. "I am rarely terrified."

After Daniels' initial rejection, Roethlisberger responded, "Come on," according to Daniels.

She said that after she got inside her hotel room, Roethlisberger remained outside for several minutes knocking on her door before leaving.

A representative for Roethlisberger did not immediately return a request for comment from CNN. Roethlisberger has previously declined to comment about Daniels' account of meeting him included in her 2011 interview with the celebrity gossip magazine In Touch.

In January, when Daniels' allegation of an affair with Trump was made public, it was revealed that she told In Touch in the interview, published this year, that Trump had Roethlisberger walk her back to her hotel room a day after she and Trump slept together.

Daniels told the magazine she saw the Manhattan billionaire at a party with the Steelers quarterback, who had won his first Super Bowl earlier that year. Trump, she said, made Roethlisberger "promise to take care of me."

"I stayed another 15-20 minutes, and Ben Roethlisberger actually walked me up to my room that night because Donald told him to," she continued. "Yeah, he walked me all the way to my hotel room."

Roethlisberger has twice faced allegations of rape. A civil suit was settled in 2012 over an accusation that he raped a woman in his hotel room in 2008 at the same Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament. Meanwhile, Trump has promoted his relationship with Roethlisberger.

Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, earlier this week hinted that Roethlisberger would be featured in his client's upcoming book. Avenatti tweeted on Tuesday that the pair had "no further comment at this time regarding the details relating to" Roethlisberger.

Avenatti did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.