A 2017 GeoPoll study in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, and South Africa shows that the most popular type of gambling is sports betting.

Placing bets on football, in particular, has become the norm thanks to the spread of smartphones.

Following the findings of this research, football lovers have been asked to share their plans concerning the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

GeoPoll's survey shows that respondents are planning to spend nothing more than $5 on bets during this year's tournament.

60 per cent of respondents in Kenya, for instance, said they plan on spending less 500 KES while 66 per cent of football lovers in Egypt said they will spend less 100 EGP.

Where is this money coming from?

Asked about the source of their betting funds, most people (36 per cent) said their pocket money. This is the common source of money used to place bets, according to the survey.

Other sources include salaries (31 per cent) and profits at 29 per cent. A close look at the report shows that the people most likely to use their pocket money to place bets on this year's AFCON. This is a total of 48 per cent while Egyptians say they are most likely to use their salary for betting.

The survey also looked at betting devices. As stated earlier, the advent of mobile phones has encouraged gambling in Africa so it comes as no surprise that this is the most popular method for people planning to place bets on AFCON (72 per cent).

Traditional gambling methods like slips and cybercafé machines follow 21 and 17 per cent. These methods differ in certain countries. While people in the DRC use a lot of slips (34 per cent), 41 per cent of Nigerians say they prefer slot machines.

Cybercafe machines are ranked as the second most popular device in Nigeria, Egypt, and Ivory Coast.

Regardless of the methods, this survey shows that a lot of people will definitely bet on this year's AFCON. 17 per cent say they thinking of placing a bet on AFCON as their first ever bet.

Overall, 79 per cent of respondents say they plan to place bets this year on at least one AFCON. Most of these people are in Nigeria (93 per cent).