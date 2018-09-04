The 20 schools with the best chances to make the College Football Playoff after Week 1

news

College football is back, and even though the top teams have played just one game, we already have a sense of which schools have the best shot to make the fifth installment of the 4-team playoff at the end of the season.

There were a lot of telling games in Week 1, as the opening slate of games gave us some near-upsets, some disappointing performances in matchups of ranked teams, and some good teams that looked even more dominant than expected.

We still don't know precisely how the committee picks the final four teams, but we have learned a few things over the years. We know they like the SEC and Alabama. We know they generally prefer conference champions if most other criteria are in the same ballpark. And we know they don't like to give bids to Pac-12 and Big 12 teams in the same year.

With what we have learned so far, we have some idea of what teams need to do to make the playoff. Below, we ranked the top 20 teams in the country based on their chances to make the playoff.

20. Miami

Record (AP Rank): 0-1 (NA)

Last week's result: Lost to LSU, 33-17.

Last week's playoff rank: 6

Key games remaining: The schedule is in Miami's favor this season, with Florida State at home. Their toughest road game is Virginia Tech late in the year.

One thing to know: Miami looked terrible in a game that was not as close as the score suggests. If Hurricane fans want a silver lining, their 1983 championship team lost, 28-3, in Week 1 before turning it around and running the table. The schedule suggests it is doable, but even if they can, they will be severely outgunned again if they face Clemson in the ACC title game.

19. UCF

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat UConn, 56-17

Last week's playoff rank: 19

Key games remaining: UCF does not face a team ranked in the preseason top 25, but does close the season on the road against South Florida.

One thing to know: After missing out on the playoff in 2017, UCF could put pressure on the playoff committee if they run the table and dominate their opponents. So far, so good.

18. Mississippi State

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat Stephen F. Austin, 63-6

Last week's playoff rank: 18

Key games remaining: The Bulldogs have Auburn at home in early October and then play road games at LSU, Alabama, and Ole Miss.

One thing to know: New coach Joe Moorhead inherited a lot of talent from Dan Mullen, who left for Florida. That included dual-threat QB Nick Fitzgerald who was suspended for Week 1.

17. Michigan

Record (AP Rank): 0-1 (NA)

Last week's result: Lost to Notre Dame, 24-17

Last week's playoff rank: 16

Key games remaining: Michigan started the season on the road against Notre Dame and ends it on the road against Ohio State. In between, they have a three-game stretch against Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Penn State.

One thing to know: On the one hand, Michigan only lost by seven on the road against a Notre Dame team that might be on the path to the playoff. But on the other hand, this game was not as close as the score might suggest, as the Wolverines fell behind by two touchdowns early and never really threatened Notre Dame.

16. Stanford

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat San Diego State, 31-10

Last week's playoff rank: 17

Key games remaining: Stanford gets a tough test in Game 2 against USC. That one is at home, but they later must travel to Oregon, Notre Dame, and Washington.

One thing to know: We didn't learn much about Stanford in Week 1, as they were one of several top teams to struggle early. The Cardinal were up by just two points at the half before pulling away from the Aztecs. More shocking was Heisman-favorite Bryce Love having just 29 yards on 18 carries.

15. USC

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat UNLV, 43-21

Last week's playoff rank: 15

Key games remaining: The Trojans have games on the road against Stanford and Texas in September and then finish the regular season at home against Notre Dame.

One thing to know: Growing pains were expected when USC Announced that 18-year-old freshman J.T. Daniels would replace Sam Darnold at quarterback. Still, the Trojans struggled early against UNLV, needing a last-minute touchdown in the first half to avoid being behind at halftime.

14. Michigan State

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat Utah State, 38-31

Last week's playoff rank: 13

Key games remaining: Michigan State gets Ohio State at home in November, but the key to the schedule might be a 3-game stretch in October against Northwestern, Penn State (on the road), and Michigan.

One thing to know: The Spartans already have a tough divisional schedule coming up. What they didn't need was a lackluster performance against Utah State. Michigan State trailed with five minutes to go, and it could have been worse if not for a last-minute touchdown in the first half that seemed to take a little steam out of Utah State's sails to start the second half.

13. Penn State

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat Appalachian State, 45-38, in overtime.

Last week's playoff rank: 10

Key games remaining: The Nittany Lions have four teams on their schedule that were ranked in the preseason top 14, including Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Their playoff hopes may ride on a 3-week stretch against Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin. They also have Ohio State and Michigan State back-to-back, but they are both at home and with a bye week in between.

One thing to know: Penn State needed overtime to beat FCS-side, Appalachian State. But maybe more of a knock is that they blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and needed a last-minute touchdown and an App State missed-field goal at the buzzer just to get to OT. Chances are this will end up just being a mere speedbump on the schedule, but until Penn State gives us a dominating performance, they are getting docked some points.

12. West Virginia

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat Tennessee, 40-14

Last week's playoff rank: 14

Key games remaining: If the Mountaineers can get past Texas on the road in early November, they might be undefeated heading into a 3-game stretch at the end of the season that includes TCU and Oklahoma at home and Oklahoma State on the road.

One thing to know: The offense is going to score points behind QB Will Grier who will likely get some Heisman buzz this season, and they did not disappoint on the road in Week 1. Grier had 429 yards and 5 touchdowns.

11. LSU

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat Miami, 33-17

Last week's playoff rank: Unranked

Key games remaining: LSU's schedule is brutal. They have to play Georgia and Alabama, although both are at home. They also have road games against Auburn, Florida, and Texas A&M, and we haven't even mentioned home games against Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

One thing to know: LSU made the biggest leap after Week 1, jumping from just outside the ranking to No. 11. It is still hard to know if this tells us more about LSU or Miami, but running back Nick Brossette looked impressive, as did the defense, which held the Canes to three points in the first three quarters. Still, it is hard to see LSU surviving their SEC schedule with fewer than two losses.

10. TCU

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat Southern, 55-7

Last week's playoff rank: 11

Key games remaining: TCU might be a tad higher if not for a tough schedule that includes Ohio State in Dallas, and Texas and West Virginia on the road.

One thing to know: Sophomore Shawn Robinson and Penn transfer Michael Collins were expected to share QB duties to start the season, but it was Robinson that had the bulk of the action in their easy Week 1 win.

9. Washington

Record (AP Rank): 0-1 (NA)

Last week's result: Lost to Auburn, 21-16

Last week's playoff rank: 4

Key games remaining: After Auburn, their toughest game is Stanford at home. They also don't have to face Arizona or USC.

One thing to know: Losing to a good Auburn squad by less than a touchdown is not a knock on the Huskies. But what it does tell us is that they likely need to run the table now — not out of the question — to get into the playoff. They can't afford another slip-up.

8. Auburn

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat Washington, 21-16

Last week's playoff rank: 12

Key games remaining: Auburn has LSU at home in two weeks. The back-half of the schedule is even worse with a home game against Texas A&M, and road games against Mississippi State, Georgia, and Alabama.

One thing to know: Auburn survived their first tough test, but their schedule is brutal this season. If they make it to the playoff, they will have certainly earned it.

7. Oklahoma

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat Florida Atlantic, 63-14

Last week's playoff rank: 9

Key games remaining: The four toughest games on the OU schedule could end up being Iowa State, Texas, TCU, and West Virginia and none of those games are in Oklahoma.

One thing to know: Kyler Murray need just 11 passes to throw for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns. The bigger question for the Sooners is their defense and Week 1 was impressive. OU led FAU 56-0 in the third quarter, a team that some felt could score on Oklahoma. The defense doesn't need to be great, but it can't regress, and so far, so good.

6. Wisconsin

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat Western Kentucky, 34-3

Last week's playoff rank: 5

Key games remaining: If Wisconsin is going to run the table in the regular season, they will have to win games on the road against Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, and Penn State.

One thing to know: Many believe Wisconsin has one of the easiest paths to the playoff. But their schedule is more difficult than many realize and winning the B1G title game won't matter if they enter the game 10-2. Week 1 didn't do anything to prove that they can run the regular-season table.

5. Notre Dame

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat Michigan, 24-17

Last week's playoff rank: 8

Key games remaining: Notre Dame still has four teams on the schedule that started the season in the AP top 25, including Stanford, Virginia Tech, Florida State, and USC.

One thing to know: Notre Dame never does themselves any favors with their schedule, but they looked good in their first test with a win that was not as close as the score might suggest. Going 11-1 seems possible for this team, and that might be enough to get in, even without a conference title game to boost the resume.

4. Ohio State

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat Oregon State, 77-31

Last week's playoff rank: 7

Key games remaining: It is easy to overlook how tough Ohio State's schedule is. They face four teams ranked in the preseason AP top 16, including TCU, Penn State, Michigan State, and Michigan. Of those, only Michigan is at home. That also doesn't include a potential matchup against Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game.

One thing to know: Ohio State was the wild card at the top to start the season as nobody knew how the team will react to the scandal or Urban Meyer's 3-game suspension. But Week 1 produced one of the most dominant performance among the contenders as the Buckeyes had a 42-7 lead with 4.5 minutes to go in the first half.

3. Georgia

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat Austin Peay, 45-0

Last week's playoff rank: 3

Key games remaining: Georgia has an easy schedule with Auburn at home and LSU on the road as their toughest regular-season games. But it may all come down to a potential matchup against Bama in the SEC title game.

One thing to know: Georgia lost a lot of talent to the NFL with four players drafted among the first 35 picks. But Kirby Smart had one of the top recruiting classes each of the past two years, and so far, there was no dropoff. Of course, it was Austin Peay, so we haven't learned much yet.

2. Clemson

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat Furman, 48-7

Last week's playoff rank: 1

Key games remaining: Clemson has an easy schedule with the only obviously tough game being on the road against Florida State, and the Seminoles didn't look like a team to worry about in their Week 1 loss. The Tigers also get Louisville and South Carolina at home in the final month.

One thing to know: Dropping to No. 2 this week is more about what Alabama showed and less about any knock against the Tigers. But while a lot of attention has been paid to Bama's quarterback battle, Clemson has one of their own and true-freshman Trevor Lawrence looked solid in his debut. He and incumbent Kelly Bryant split time at QB, as expected, with Lawrence throwing for 137 yards and 3 touchdowns. Even if Clemson has their typical mid-season hiccup against a middling team, they should cruise to the ACC title game where they will likely once again face an overmatched Miami team.

1. Alabama

Record (AP Rank): 1-0 (NA)

Last week's result: Beat Louisville, 51-14

Last week's playoff rank: 2

Key games remaining: Their only games against teams in the preseason Top-25 are LSU, Mississippi State, and Auburn, and only the LSU game is on the road.

One thing to know: We're giving Bama the nod over Clemson this week with a win over a lesser Louisville team to open the season. More importantly, Tua Tagovailoa showed that last season's championship game was not a fluke. It is a tad scary to think Nick Saban might now have the best quarterback in college football.

