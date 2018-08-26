The 25 highest-paid players in the English Premier League for the 2017-18 season

news

The Premier League is awash in money. The league signed a massive new television deal a few years ago, far and away the richest in Europe. Throw in a club like Manchester City, with an ownership group with such deep pockets, and it is no surprise that players in the English top flight are well compensated.

Thanks to data from Spotrac, we took a look at the 25 highest-paid players in the English Premier League. Of that group, Manchester City claims the most players, with six. Manchester United and Arsenal have four each, with United boasting three of the five highest-paid players in the league. Chelsea and Liverpool have two players each, while Tottenham Hotspur and, interestingly, West Ham United, have a solitary representative on the list.

Note: all the figures below have been converted from English pounds into American dollars.

25. Fabinho Tavares — £130,000 weekly ($8.9 million annually)

Team: Liverpool

Position: defensive midfielder

Age: 24

Contract: In the first year of a 5-year, £33.8 million ($44.5 million) contract

Country: Brazil

One thing to know: When Fabinho signed his contract in front of the media, it turns out it was a fake contract that was just a news story copied from the Liverpool website.

t23. Chicharito — £140,000 weekly ($9.6 million annually)

Club: West Ham United

Position: Forward

Age: 30

Contract: Heading into the second year of a 3-year, £21.8 million ($28.5 million) contract.

Country: Mexico

One thing to know: His name, Chicharito, stands for "little pea." His father, also a professional soccer player, was nicknamed "pea."

t23. Ilkay Gundogan — £140,000 weekly ($9.6 million annually)

Club: Manchester City

Position: Midfielder

Age: 27

Contract: Heading into the third year of a 4-year, £29.1 million ($38.0 million) contract.

Country: Germany

One thing to know: Gundogan spent several seasons with Borussia Dortmund in Germany before coming to the Premier League.

t21. Raheem Sterling — £150,000 weekly ($10.2 million annually)

Club: Raheem Sterling

Position: Forward

Age: 23

Contract: Heading into the fourth year of a 5-year, £39.0 million ($50.9 million) contract.

Country: England

One thing to know: Sterling played for another Premier League club, Liverpool, before joining Man City in 2015.

t21. Vincent Kompany — £150,000 weekly ($10.2 million annually)

Team: Manchester City

Position: Defender

Age: 32

Contract: Heading into the final year of a 6-year, £46.8 million ($61.1 million) contract.

Country: Belgium

One thing to know: Kompany has frequently captained both Manchester City and Belgium.

20. Cesc Fabregas — £156,000 weekly ($10.7 million annually)

Team: Chelsea

Position: Midfielder

Age: 31

Contract: Entering the last year of a 5-year, £40.6 million ($52.9 million) contract.

Country: Spain

One thing to know: Fabregas is second all time in assists in the Premier League, after Ryan Giggs.

t18. Juan Mata — £160,000 weekly ($10.9 million annually)

Team: Manchester United

Position: midfielder

Age: 30

Contract: In the final year of a 5-year, £41.6 million ($54.8 million) contract

Country: Spain

One thing to know: Spanish side Valencia are reportedly interested in re-acquiring Mata.

t18. David Silva — £160,000 weekly ($10.9 million annually)

Team: Manchester City

Position: Midfielder

Age: 32

Contract: Entering the second of a 3-year, £25.0 million ($32.6 million) contract.

Country: Spain

One thing to know: Silver has been nicknamed "Merlin" due to his creativity and passing ability.

17. Virgil Van Dijk — £165,000 weekly ($11.3 million annually)

Team: Liverpool

Position: Defender

Age: 27

Contract: Entering the second year of a 6-year, £51.5 million ($67.2 million) contract.

Country: The Netherlands

One thing to know: His national team coach, Ronald Koeman, previously managed Everton, Liverpool's biggest rival.

16. Fred — £175,000 weekly ($12.0 million annually)

Team: Manchester United

Position: midfielder

Age: 25

Contract: The first year of a 5-year, £45.5 million ($59.9 million) contract.

Country: Brazil

One thing to know: Fred was suspended for a year from CONMEBOL-sanctioned matches after failing a drug test during the 2015 Copa America. That suspension was later increased to two years, ending in mid-2017.

t14. Henrik Mkhitaryan — £180,000 weekly ($12.3 million annually)

Team: Arsenal

Position: Midfielder

Age: 29

Contract: Entering the third year of a 4-year contract worth £37.4 million ($48.9 million) with an option for a fifth year.

Country: Armenia

One thing to know: He is Armenia's all-time leading goal-scorer, as well as the first Armenian to play in the Premier League.

t14. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang — £180,000 weekly ($12.3 million annually)

Team: Arsenal

Position: Forward

Age: 29

Contract: Entering the second year of 5-year, £46.8 million ($61.1 million) contract.

Country: Gabon

One thing to know: His father, whom he has cited as a major inspiration, was also a professional soccer player.

13. Kepa Arrizabalaga — £192,000 weekly ($13.1 million annually)

Team: Chelsea

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 23

Contract: The first season of a 7-year, £69.9 million ($92.1 million) contract.

Country: Spain

One thing to know: The total value of Arrizabalaga's transfer from Athletic Bilbao was £141.6 million ($186.5 million), making him the most expensive keeper in the world.

t7. David de Gea — £200,000 weekly ($13.7 million annually)

Team: Manchester United

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 27

Contract: Currently in the fourth year of a 4-year, £41.6 million ($54.3 million) contract. But he is reportedly set to sign a new contract.

Country: Spain

One thing to know: De Gea nearly transferred to Real Madrid in 2015, but did not due to a "deadline day administrative error," according to the Manchester Evening News.

t7. Mohamed Salah — £200,000 weekly ($13.7 million annually)

Team: Liverpool

Position: Forward

Age: 26

Contract: Entering the first of a 5-year, £52.0 million ($67.8 million) contract.

Country: Egypt

One thing to know: Salah is the reigning Premier League player of the Season.

t7. Alexandre Lacazette — £200,000 weekly ($13.7 million annually)

Team: Arsenal

Position: Forward

Age: 27

Contract: Entering the second year of a 5-year, £52.0 million ($67.8 million) contract.

Country: France

One thing to know: Lacazette had a decorated career with Lyon in France's Ligue 1 before moving to Arsenal in 2017.

t7. Eden Hazard — £200,000 weekly ($13.7 million annually)

Team: Chelsea

Position: Midfielder

Age: 27

Contract: Entering the fourth of a 5-year, £52.0 million ($67.8 million) contract.

Country: Belgium

One thing to know: Hazard has been frequently linked with transfers to Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

t7. Riyad Mahrez — £200,000 weekly ($13.7 million annually)

Team: Manchester City

Position: Winger

Age: 27

Contract: The first season of a 5-year, £52.0 million ($67.8 million) contract.

Country: France

One thing to know: Leicester turned £59.6 million ($78.5 million) profit on the transfer to City.

t7. Harry Kane — £200,000 weekly ($13.7 million annually)

Team: Tottenham Hotspur

Position: Forward

Age: 25

Contract: Entering the first of a 6-year, £62.4 million ($81.4 million) contract.

Country: England

One thing to know: Kane came up through the Spurs youth system.

6. Sergio Aguero — £220,000 weekly ($15.0 million annually)

Team: Manchester City

Position: Forward

Age: 30

Contract: Entering the fifth year of a 5-year, £57.2 million ($74.6 million), though it has been reported he has since extended that initial contract.

Country: Argentina

One thing to know: Aguero holds the Manchester City record for goals scored.

5. Romelu Lukaku — £250,000 weekly ($17.1 million annually)

Team: Manchester United

Position: Forward

Age: 25

Contract: Entering the second year of a 5-year, £65.0 million ($84.8 million) contract.

Country: Belgium

One thing to know: He memorized every goal from a World Cup when he was six-years-old.

4. Kevin De Bruyne — £280,000 weekly ($19.1 million annually)

Team: Manchester City

Position: Midfielder

Age: 27

Contract: Entering the first of a 5-year, £72.8 million ($95.0 million) contract.

Country: Belgium

One thing to know: Was named the Manchester City Player of the Season last season, in which City ran away with the Premier League.

3. Paul Pogba — £290,000 weekly ($19.8 million annually)

Team: Manchester United

Position: Midfielder

Age: 25

Contract: Entering the third year of a 5-year, £75.4 million ($98.4 million) contract.

Country: France

One thing to know: Set a then world-record transfer fee of £89 million when he moved to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016

2. Mesut Özil — £306,250 weekly ($20.9 million annually)

Team: Arsenal

Position: Midfielder

Age: 29

Contract: Entering the second of a 4-year, £63.7 million ($83.1 million) contract.

Country: Germany

One thing to know: At the time of his transfer to Arsenal, Özil was the most expensive German player in history.

1. Alexis Sanchez — £315,000 weekly ($21.5 million annually)

Team: Manchester United

Position: Forward

Age: 29

Contract: Entering the second of a 5-year, £81.9 million ($106.9 million) contract.

Country: Chile

One thing to know: Only recently joined Manchester United from Arsenal.

