The 30 highest-paid tennis players of all time, ranked

news

Serena Williams is the highest-paid female tennis player with career winnings over $86.3 million.

Roger Federer is the highest-paid male tennis player with career winnings topping $117.5 million.

Both players are competing at the US Open in New York this week where the female and male singles champions will each receive $3.8 million.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer are the highest-paid female and male tennis players of all time — though there's a more than $31 million difference in their total career earnings.

This week, both players are competing at the US Open in New York City. In 1973, the US Open became the first tennis tournament to award equal prize money to men and women. This year the men's and women's singles champions will each be awarded $3.8 million, a $100,000 increase from last year's top prize and the largest in the Grand Slam tournament's history. The runners-up will each receive $1.85 million.

That's a nice payday in and of itself, but most of the high-ranking players are also locked into endorsements with top sports and luxury brands, banking multiple times their on-court earnings in any given year.

Below, we take a look at the 30 highest-paid tennis players of all time, based on on-the-court winnings. While the list is skewed towards recent players, it's a mix of both men and women, as well as current players and all-time greats.

Data is from the ATP and WTA tours. Doubles and and mixed-doubles earnings are included in total career prize money, but are not included in the number of titles won.

30. Goran Ivanisevic — $19,878,007

Nationality: Croatian

Grand Slam titles: 1 (Wimbledon)

Overall titles: 22

29. Stefan Edberg — $20,630,941

Nationality: Swedish

Grand Slam titles: 6 (2 Australian, 2 Wimbledon, 2 US Open)

Overall titles: 41

28. Andy Roddick — $20,640,030

Nationality: American

Grand Slam titles: 1 (US Open)

Overall titles: 32

27. Lleyton Hewitt — $20,849,000

Nationality: Australian

Grand Slam titles: 2 (1 Wimbledon, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 30

26. Justine Henin — $20,863,335

Nationality: Belgian

Grand Slam titles: 7 (1 Australian Open, 4 French Open, 2 US Open)

Overall titles: 43

25. Ivan Lendl — $21,262,417

Nationality: Czech and American

Grand Slam titles: 8 (2 Australian Open, 3 French Open, 3 US Open)

Overall titles: 94

24. Martina Navratilova — $21,626,089

Nationality: Czech and American

Grand Slam titles: 18 (9 Wimbledon, 4 US Open, 3 Australian Open, 2 French Open)

Overall titles: 167

23. Steffi Graf — $21,895,277

Nationality: German

Grand Slam titles: 22 (7 Wimbledon, 6 French Open, 5 US Open, 4 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 107

22. Lindsay Davenport — $22,166,338

Nationality: American

Grand Slam titles: 3 (1 Australian, 1 Wimbledon, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 55

21. Yevgeny Kafelnikov — $23,883,797

Nationality: Russian

Grand Slam titles: 2 (1 Australian, 1 French Open)

Overall titles: 26

20. Svetlana Kuznetsova — $24,484,712

Nationality: Russian

Grand Slam titles: 2 (1 French Open, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 18

19. Kim Clijsters — $24,442,340

Nationality: Belgian

Grand Slam titles: 4 (3 US Open, 1 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 41

18. Martina Hingis — $24,749,074

Nationality: Swiss

Grand Slam titles: 5 (3 Australian Open, 1 Wimbledon, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 43

17. Boris Becker — $25,080,956

Nationality: German

Grand Slam titles: 6 (3 Wimbledon, 2 Australian, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 49

16. Petra Kvitová — $26,983,358

Nationality: Czech

Grand Slam titles: 2 (2 Wimbledon)

Overall titles: 25

15. Agnieszka Radwańska — $27,626,407

Nationality: Polish

Grand Slam titles: 0

Overall titles: 20

14. Tomas Berdych — $28,931,999

Nationality: Czech

Grand Slam titles: 0

Overall titles: 13

13. Victoria Azarenka — $29,088,041

Nationality: Belarusian

Grand Slam titles: 2 (2 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 20

12. Caroline Wozniacki — $30,880,173

Nationality: Danish

Grand Slam titles: 1 (Australian Open)

Overall titles: 29

11. Andre Agassi — $31,152,975

Nationality: American

Grand Slam titles: 8 (4 Australian Open, 2 US Open, 1 Wimbledon, 1 French Open)

Overall titles: 60

10. Stan Wawrinka — $31,378,297

Nationality: Swiss

Grand Slam titles: 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 16

9. David Ferrer — $31,230,696

Nationality: Spanish

Grand Slam titles: 0

Overall titles: 27

8. Maria Sharapova — $38,076,119

Nationality: Russian

Grand Slam titles: 5 (2 French Open, 1 Wimbledon, 1 US Open, 1 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 36

7. Venus Williams — $40,775,048

Nationality: American

Grand Slam titles: 7 (5 Wimbledon, 2 US Open)

Overall titles: 49

6. Pete Sampras — $43,280,489

Nationality: American

Grand Slam titles: 14 (7 Wimbledon, 5 U.S. Open, 2 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 64

5. Andy Murray — $60,931,985

Nationality: Scottish

Grand Slam titles: 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 45

4. Serena Williams — $86,383,301

Nationality: American

Grand Slam titles: 23 (7 Wimbledon, 7 Australian, 6 US Open, 3 French Open)

Overall titles: 72

3. Rafael Nadal — $102,326,975

Nationality: Spanish

Grand Slam titles: 17 (11 French Open, 2 Wimbledon, 3 US Open, 1 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 80

2. Novak Djokovic — $115,310,890

Nationality: Serbian

Grand Slam titles: 13 (6 Australian Open, 4 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open)

Overall titles: 70

1. Roger Federer — $117,507,812

Nationality: Swiss

Grand Slam titles: 20 (8 Wimbledon, 5 US Open, 6 Australian Open, 1 French Open)

Overall titles: 98