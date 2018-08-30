Pulse.com.gh logo
The 30 highest-paid tennis players of all time, ranked


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Serena Williams is competing at the US Open of Tennis in New York City this week. Williams is the highest-paid female tennis player of all time, but there's a $31 million difference between her total career prize money and the top male's earnings. Find out where all the players rank.

(Julian Finney/Getty)
  • Serena Williams is the highest-paid female tennis player with career winnings over $86.3 million.
  • Roger Federer is the highest-paid male tennis player with career winnings topping $117.5 million.
  • Both players are competing at the US Open in New York this week where the female and male singles champions will each receive $3.8 million.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer are the highest-paid female and male tennis players of all time — though there's a more than $31 million difference in their total career earnings.

This week, both players are competing at the US Open in New York City. In 1973, the US Open became the first tennis tournament to award equal prize money to men and women. This year the men's and women's singles champions will each be awarded $3.8 million, a $100,000 increase from last year's top prize and the largest in the Grand Slam tournament's history. The runners-up will each receive $1.85 million.

That's a nice payday in and of itself, but most of the high-ranking players are also locked into endorsements with top sports and luxury brands, banking multiple times their on-court earnings in any given year.

Below, we take a look at the 30 highest-paid tennis players of all time, based on on-the-court winnings. While the list is skewed towards recent players, it's a mix of both men and women, as well as current players and all-time greats.

Data is from the ATP and WTA tours. Doubles and and mixed-doubles earnings are included in total career prize money, but are not included in the number of titles won.

30. Goran Ivanisevic — $19,878,007

(Gary M Prior/Allsport)

Nationality: Croatian

Grand Slam titles: 1 (Wimbledon)

Overall titles: 22



29. Stefan Edberg — $20,630,941

(Shaun Botterill/Allsport)

Nationality: Swedish

Grand Slam titles: 6 (2 Australian, 2 Wimbledon, 2 US Open)

Overall titles: 41



28. Andy Roddick — $20,640,030

(Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Nationality: American

Grand Slam titles: 1 (US Open)

Overall titles: 32



27. Lleyton Hewitt — $20,849,000

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Nationality: Australian

Grand Slam titles: 2 (1 Wimbledon, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 30



26. Justine Henin — $20,863,335

(Hamish Blair/Getty Images)

Nationality: Belgian

Grand Slam titles: 7 (1 Australian Open, 4 French Open, 2 US Open)

Overall titles: 43



25. Ivan Lendl — $21,262,417

(Getty Images)

Nationality: Czech and American

Grand Slam titles: 8 (2 Australian Open, 3 French Open, 3 US Open)

Overall titles: 94



24. Martina Navratilova — $21,626,089

(Phil Cole/Getty Images)

Nationality: Czech and American

Grand Slam titles: 18 (9 Wimbledon, 4 US Open, 3 Australian Open, 2 French Open)

Overall titles: 167



23. Steffi Graf — $21,895,277

(Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

Nationality: German

Grand Slam titles: 22 (7 Wimbledon, 6 French Open, 5 US Open, 4 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 107



22. Lindsay Davenport — $22,166,338

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Nationality: American

Grand Slam titles: 3 (1 Australian, 1 Wimbledon, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 55



21. Yevgeny Kafelnikov — $23,883,797

(Gary M Prior/Allsport)

Nationality: Russian

Grand Slam titles: 2 (1 Australian, 1 French Open)

Overall titles: 26



20. Svetlana Kuznetsova — $24,484,712

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Nationality: Russian

Grand Slam titles: 2 (1 French Open, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 18



19. Kim Clijsters — $24,442,340

(Mark Dadswell/Getty Images)

Nationality: Belgian

Grand Slam titles: 4 (3 US Open, 1 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 41



18. Martina Hingis — $24,749,074

(Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Nationality: Swiss

Grand Slam titles: 5 (3 Australian Open, 1 Wimbledon, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 43



17. Boris Becker — $25,080,956

(Bob Martin/Getty Images)

Nationality: German

Grand Slam titles: 6 (3 Wimbledon, 2 Australian, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 49



16. Petra Kvitová — $26,983,358

(Javier Garcia - Pool/AELTC/Getty Images)

Nationality: Czech

Grand Slam titles: 2 (2 Wimbledon)

Overall titles: 25



15. Agnieszka Radwańska — $27,626,407

(Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images)

Nationality: Polish

Grand Slam titles: 0

Overall titles: 20



14. Tomas Berdych — $28,931,999

(Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images)

Nationality: Czech

Grand Slam titles: 0

Overall titles: 13



13. Victoria Azarenka — $29,088,041

(Getty Images)

Nationality: Belarusian

Grand Slam titles: 2 (2 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 20



12. Caroline Wozniacki — $30,880,173

(Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Nationality: Danish

Grand Slam titles: 1 (Australian Open)

Overall titles: 29



11. Andre Agassi — $31,152,975

(Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Nationality: American

Grand Slam titles: 8 (4 Australian Open, 2 US Open, 1 Wimbledon, 1 French Open)

Overall titles: 60



10. Stan Wawrinka — $31,378,297

(Mike Hewitt/Getty)

Nationality: Swiss

Grand Slam titles: 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 16



9. David Ferrer — $31,230,696

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Nationality: Spanish

Grand Slam titles: 0

Overall titles: 27



8. Maria Sharapova — $38,076,119

(Zak Kaczmarek/Getty)

Nationality: Russian

Grand Slam titles: 5 (2 French Open, 1 Wimbledon, 1 US Open, 1 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 36



7. Venus Williams — $40,775,048

(Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Nationality: American

Grand Slam titles: 7 (5 Wimbledon, 2 US Open)

Overall titles: 49



6. Pete Sampras — $43,280,489

(Reuters)

Nationality: American

Grand Slam titles: 14 (7 Wimbledon, 5 U.S. Open, 2 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 64



5. Andy Murray — $60,931,985

(Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Nationality: Scottish

Grand Slam titles: 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 45



4. Serena Williams — $86,383,301

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Nationality: American

Grand Slam titles: 23 (7 Wimbledon, 7 Australian, 6 US Open, 3 French Open)

Overall titles: 72



3. Rafael Nadal — $102,326,975

(Buda Mendes/Getty)

Nationality: Spanish

Grand Slam titles: 17 (11 French Open, 2 Wimbledon, 3 US Open, 1 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 80



2. Novak Djokovic — $115,310,890

(Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Nationality: Serbian

Grand Slam titles: 13 (6 Australian Open, 4 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open)

Overall titles: 70



1. Roger Federer — $117,507,812

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Nationality: Swiss

Grand Slam titles: 20 (8 Wimbledon, 5 US Open, 6 Australian Open, 1 French Open)

Overall titles: 98



