With the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) just around the corner, Business Insider SSA by Pulse takes a look at the kits in action.

We have chosen our best five jerseys out of the 24 countries competing in Egypt. Here they are in no particular order:

Nigeria

Nike's Nigeria kit has received a lot of praise when it first came out ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The popular jerseys even got shortlisted for the Beazley Design of the Year Award. The Super Eagles' green and white chevron jerseys still look good one year later.

Egypt

Egypt dumped Adidas for Puma ahead of the upcoming tournament in their country.

Puma's wavy stripe design on the front goes nicely with the plain red back, white shorts and black socks.

Algeria

The Algeria jersey is simply cool with its typical Adidas stripes and stylish sleeve-ends.

South Africa

Nike's patterned shoulder design, combined with the green and yellow is quite stylish.

Ivory Coast

These are so colourful, simple and stylish. Ivory Coast's orange kits are designed by Puma.

AFP

The continent's flagship competition kicks off tomorrow June 21, 2019, and ends on July 19, 2019.