Sports The 9 most expensive watches worn by the world's biggest golfing stars

Business Insider teamed up with experts at online watch marketplace Crown & Caliber to find out what the sport's biggest stars are wearing on their wrists.

(AP Photo / John Amis)

Professional golfers have come to be synonymous with a number of style choices — some better than others.

Aside from loudly-coloured polo shirts and garishly-patterned sweater vests, golfers are known for their watches — most of which are very expensive.

Unsurprisingly, many of the watches run into five figures. Scroll down to see them ranked in ascending order of price.

Rory McIlroy, OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra — $4,200

(Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood, Omega Seamaster Co-Axial Master Chronometer — $4,600

(Andrew Redington / Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson, Rolex Cellini — $8,600

(Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Justin Thomas, Rolex Yachtmaster — $10,200

(Warren Little / Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson, Hublot Big Bang Unico — $14,000

(Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images)

Tiger Woods, Rolex Sea-Dweller Deepsea — $16,550

(AP Photo / John Amis)

Brooks Koepka, Rolex Sky-Dweller — $17,000

(Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images)

Justin Rose, Hublot Big Bang — $17,150

(Andrew Redington / Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler, Rolex Daytona — $23,000

(Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

