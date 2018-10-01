The 9 most expensive watches worn by the world's biggest golfing stars

news

Professional golfers have come to be synonymous with a number of style choices — some better than others.

Aside from loudly-coloured polo shirts and garishly-patterned sweater vests, golfers are known for their watches — most of which are very expensive.

Business Insider teamed up with experts at online watch marketplace Crown & Caliber to find out what the sport's biggest stars are wearing on their wrists.

Unsurprisingly, many of the watches run into five figures. Scroll down to see them ranked in ascending order of price.

Rory McIlroy, OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra — $4,200

Tommy Fleetwood, Omega Seamaster Co-Axial Master Chronometer — $4,600

Phil Mickelson, Rolex Cellini — $8,600

Justin Thomas, Rolex Yachtmaster — $10,200

Dustin Johnson, Hublot Big Bang Unico — $14,000

Tiger Woods, Rolex Sea-Dweller Deepsea — $16,550

Brooks Koepka, Rolex Sky-Dweller — $17,000

Justin Rose, Hublot Big Bang — $17,150

Rickie Fowler, Rolex Daytona — $23,000

