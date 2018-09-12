The Australian newspaper that released the controversial 'angry baby' Serena Williams cartoon has hit back at 'self-appointed censors' by republishing it on its front page

news

The controversial Serena Williams "angry baby" cartoon has been republished by The Herald Sun.

The Australian newspaper slapped the drawing on the front page of its Wednesday edition alongside the headline: "Welcome to PC World."

The paper's editor had previously tweeted his support for the cartoonist, while the artist himself said "the world has just gone crazy."

The cartoon, drawn by the newspaper's editorial cartoonist Mark Knight, was initially published on Monday. He portrayed Williams with exaggerated features like oversized lips, a big nose, and wiry hair. She was also seen jumping up and down near a broken tennis racket and a pacifier.

It was drawn in response to Williams' behaviour during her loss in the 2018 US Open final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. During her 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Naomi Osaka, Williams received three code violations for receiving coaching, smashing her racket, and verbal abuse aimed at the chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

While The Herald Sun is an Australian newspaper based in Melbourne, the cartoon was widely circulated and attracted condemnation on Twitter because it was seen to perpetuate racist tropes.

However, the paper's editor Damon Johnston tweeted support of Knight on Tuesday and Knight himself said "the world has just gone crazy."

In its Wednesday edition, the Herald Sun claims it is now a free speech issue.

"Welcome to PC World," its headline reads. "Satire Free Zone."

A tag line goes on: "If the self-appointed censors of Mark Knight get their way on his Serena Williams cartoon, our new politically correct life will be very dull indeed."

