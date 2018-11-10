Pulse.com.gh logo
Sports The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 10 of the NFL season

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mitch Trubisky, Aaron Jones, and DeSean Jackson are our best value plays for your DraftKings lineup this week.

Mitch Trubisky, Aaron Jones, and DeSean Jackson are our best value plays for your DraftKings lineup this week.

Mitch Trubisky, Aaron Jones, and DeSean Jackson are our best value plays for your DraftKings lineup this week.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Halfway through the 2018 NFL season, and some traditional fantasy players may already be out of the running in their leagues.

Thankfully, with daily fantasy games, every week is a new chance to find value and make some money.

Take a look below for our picks at every position that looks set to outplay their pricing this week in DraftKings. They'll come in handy for when you've constructed the perfect lineup only to find that you don't have quite as much money left for your flex as you expected.

QB: Mitch Trubisky, $5,600

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Mitch Trubisky has shown flashes of fantasy dominance this season, with three performances of 27 points or more on the year. Facing the Lions this week, it's not a phenomenal matchup for Trubisky, but he's one of the cheaper options on the board that still has a chance to go off.



RB: Aaron Jones, $5,000

(John McCoy/Getty Images)

Aaron Jones has seen his touches continue to increase through the year, and against Dolphins — the second-worst rushing defense in the league — he should have plenty of opportunities to clean up on the ground.



RB: Jordan Howard, $4,700

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jordan Howard has been a bit boom-or-bust for the Bears this year, with Tarik Cohen often getting the more game-changing touches in the Bears offense. That said, this week Howard is a value at just $4,700, having scored four touchdowns in his last three games and now facing a Lions defense that might force Chicago to keep the ball on the ground.



WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, $5,000

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling might not be the first name that jumps off to you from the Packers depth chart, but he's emerged as a talented deep threat for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense.

You might be thinking that $5,000 is too much to allocate to a boom-or-bust big-play receiver, but Valdes-Scantling has shown reliable production in recent weeks, with either a touchdown or 100+ yards receiving in each of his past four games.



WR: DeSean Jackson, $4,900

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

DeSean Jackson said earlier this week that he wasn't happy with his current role in the Tampa Bay offense. If that means Fitzpatrick looks a few more times his way on Sunday, Jackson has been known to do a lot with his extra touches.



WR: John Ross, $3,900

(Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

With A.J. Green out, the Saints defense is going to be able to focus on stopping Bengals no. 2 receiver Tyler Boyd, which should open up opportunities for wideouts further down the Cincinnati depth chart.

John Ross is a high-risk play as it's tough to guess which Bengals receiver could benefit from Green's absence, but he's got solid hands and comes at an affordable price this week.



TE: Austin Hooper, $3,800

(Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to defending the tight end, and Austin Hooper has been a regular target of Matt Ryan's of late, averaging six receptions a game over his past four outings.



DEF: Indianapolis Colts, $2,800

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

If you need to skimp on defense because you overspent elsewhere on your roster, the Indianapolis Colts are at home and facing a Jaguars team that has looked rather lost offensively over the past few weeks.



