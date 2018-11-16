Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Sports The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 11 of the NFL season

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Dak Prescott, T.Y. Hilton, and Dion Lewis are some of our top value plays for your daily fantasy leagues this weekend.

Dak Prescott, T.Y. Hilton, and Dion Lewis are some of our top value plays for your daily fantasy leagues this weekend. play

Dak Prescott, T.Y. Hilton, and Dion Lewis are some of our top value plays for your daily fantasy leagues this weekend.

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

We're officially heading into the second half of the 2018 NFL season, and some traditional fantasy players may already be out of the running in their leagues.

Thankfully, with daily fantasy games, every week, there is a new chance to find value and make some money.

Last week, our daily fantasy value picks had a monster week — Mitch Trubisky was one of the best quarterbacks in all of fantasy, and Aaron Jones and Austin Hooper both finishing the top five of their respective positions. This week, we're back at it trying to provide you with value plays to build out your daily fantasy lineups.

Take a look below for our picks at every position that looks set to outplay their pricing this week in DraftKings. They'll come in handy for when you've constructed the perfect lineup only to find that you don't have quite as much money left for your flex as you expected.

QB: Dak Prescott, $5,200

QB: Dak Prescott, $5,200 play

QB: Dak Prescott, $5,200

(Elsa/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott has been a solid fantasy quarterback for three of his past four games and faces a great matchup this week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Every game in Atlanta seems to end up in a shootout, so Prescott should be well-positioned to build up some cheap yards and touchdowns.



RB: Dion Lewis, $4,800

RB: Dion Lewis, $4,800 play

RB: Dion Lewis, $4,800

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Derrick Henry was the star of the day last weekend for the Titans, but his value is shaky week-to-week, and his big day on Sunday likely only drove down the price of Dion Lewis, all to your benefit.

According to ESPN, the Colts have allowed 26 points per game to opposing backfields, so there should be plenty of points to go around to allow Lewis to outplay his value.



RB: Doug Martin, $4,500

RB: Doug Martin, $4,500 play

RB: Doug Martin, $4,500

(Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Doug Martin hasn't lit up the scoreboard since stepping into the starting role for the Oakland Raiders, but he has been playable, reaching double-digit fantasy points last weekend against the Chargers.

This Sunday, Martin will have his best opportunity yet to take advantage of his carries, going up against one of the worst rushing defenses in the league in the Arizona Cardinals. At $4,500, he feels like a steal for his potential production.



WR: T.Y. Hilton, $6,100

WR: T.Y. Hilton, $6,100 play

WR: T.Y. Hilton, $6,100

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

T.Y. Hilton is a bit more expensive than players we usually like to highlight in this column, but he feels like such a great play in Week 11 that he's likely still undervalued, even at $6,100.

While Hilton didn't put up huge numbers last weekend, he had seven targets and is clearly Andrew Luck's first look on most passing downs, and the Titans have given up the fifth-most points in the NFL to fantasy players by PPR scoring since Week 6.



WR: Amari Cooper, $5,400

WR: Amari Cooper, $5,400 play

WR: Amari Cooper, $5,400

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

If you are a believer in stacking to win in daily fantasy, pairing Prescott with Amari Cooper this week feels like a solid play. Cooper has played well for the Cowboys since joining Dallas just a few weeks ago, but has yet to have a true breakout performance. Against the porous defense of the Atlanta Falcons, he should have a chance to put up some big numbers.



WR: Dede Westbrook, $4,700

WR: Dede Westbrook, $4,700 play

WR: Dede Westbrook, $4,700

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Dede Westbrook is always a threat to stack up receptions, some of the easiest points you can score in daily fantasy. He might not have the big-play potential of some other receivers, but if you need a mid-range option that is guaranteed to put up some numbers, he's as trustworthy a pass-catcher as you'll find.



TE: Jordan Reed, $3,800

TE: Jordan Reed, $3,800 play

TE: Jordan Reed, $3,800

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jordan Reed only has one touchdown on the season so far but has still been able to produce solid fantasy numbers throughout the year. If he can find the end zone on Sunday, he's a sure bet to outscore his projected value.



DEF: Indianapolis Colts, $2,500

DEF: Indianapolis Colts, $2,500 play

DEF: Indianapolis Colts, $2,500

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Defense is the best place to get stingy with your daily fantasy lineup, and with the Colts playing a divisional opponent at home on Sunday, it's easy to get behind their defense for just $2,500 so you can spend more on the rest of your players.



Now check out our best bets heading into Week 11.

Now check out our best bets for all of Sunday's NFL action. play

Now check out our best bets for all of Sunday's NFL action.

(John McCoy/Getty Images)

NFL Week 11 betting guide and our best bets for the Westgate SuperContest



Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports We're learning more about what Draymond Green told Kevin Durant during their blow-up, and now teams are circling the Warriors to see what happens next
Oklahoma, Syracuse, and Oregon are some of our best bets to beat the spread on Saturday.
Sports Our 7 best bets for Week 12 of the college football season
Fabiano Caruana, left, and Magnus Carlsen, right.
Sports American challenger Fabiano Caruana missed his best chance to win a game against Magnus Carlsen at World Chess Championship
Braithwaite scored a late second as Denmark downed Wales to secure promotion
Football Denmark gain Nations League promotion with Wales win
X
Advertisement