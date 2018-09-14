The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 2 of the NFL season

news

The second Sunday of NFL football is almost here, meaning fantasy players are looking to adjust to the new year before the rest of the world catches on.

For weekly fantasy players, that means working the waiver wire and making trades before the true value of some sleepers is revealed. But for daily fantasy players, that means finding value among the players with lower prices so you can spend more money elsewhere in your lineup.

Budgeting can get tight fast in daily fantasy — it's tough to leave Odell Beckham Jr. out of your lineup when you're SURE he's going to go off against the Cowboys. With this in mind, below are some potential value plays for Week 2 daily fantasy players.

Picking these guys up isn't a sure thing, but they'll do well enough to get you some points and save you some dollars so you can spend more money on studs. Last week, James Conner paid off big time for those that chose to play him.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 2 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Nick Foles, $5,700

Nick Foles didn't look like the reigning Super Bowl MVP during the Eagles season opener against the Falcons, but with an extra few days to prepare and up against a Buccaneers defense that got burned by the Saints for 40 points last week, he's a fine play at his current going price. Not to mention, he might get you a few receiving yards as well.

RB: T.J. Yeldon, $5,600

With Leonard Fournette questionable to play Sunday, T.J. Yeldon feels like a good play at his price. Even if Fournette does wind up playing, expect Yeldon to be the workhorse this week.

RB: Philip Lindsay, $4,400

Philip Lindsay was one of our favorite waiver-wire pickups for weekly fantasy players after his breakout performance last Sunday, and at this price, he's a solid value for daily fantasy players as well. Royce Freeman was highly touted as the centerpiece of the Broncos rushing attack coming into the year but wound up splitting carries evenly with Lindsay, who made the most of his opportunity with 71 yards, as well as two receptions for 31 yards and a score.

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, $6,400

The Steelers offense looked horrendous against the Browns in Week 1, but Pittsburgh should be able to bounce back at home against the Chiefs this week. Antonio Brown got a whopping 16 targets last week, so you might want to pay the premium for him, but if you can't afford him at his price, JuJu Smith-Schuster wound up leading the Steelers in receiving yards anyways. He's always a threat for a deep play and a score.

WR: Philip Dorsett, $4,500

The Jaguars secondary is an intimidating force, and I wouldn't blame you if you wanted to avoid them altogether with your lineup. But Brady threw for almost 300 yards and two scores when these two teams met in the AFC Championship last year. Someone has to catch the ball for the Patriots, and after catching all seven of his targets in Week 1, Brady has good reason to trust that Phillip Dorsett is up to the task.

WR: Brandon Marshall, $4,300

Brandon Marshall might have his best days behind him, but that doesn't mean he's done being a factor in your fantasy lineups. Marshall proved a favorite target of Russell Wilson against the Broncos last week, being targeted a team-high six times throughout the game, and coming down with a touchdown. If you need a cheap receiver to fill out your lineup, he's available.

TE: Ian Thomas, $2,900

With Greg Olsen out, Ian Thomas has an opportunity to step up in a big way for the Panthers this week and is far cheaper than most options on the board.

DEF: Giants, $2,700

While I usually try to favor home teams when choosing a fantasy defense, the Cowboys offense looked horrendous last week, and the Giants cost a mere $2,700. If you have the money, the Rams defense against the Cardinals is probably worth the extra cash, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants came down with a few picks this game.

