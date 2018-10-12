The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 6 of the NFL season

news

Some weeks in fantasy football are better than others.

Last week was a rough one for our DraftKings value plays — T.J. Yeldon went off for 122 total yards and a score, but others picks like Josh Rosen and Tyler Kroft failed to come through for our lineups.

Thankfully, with daily fantasy games, every week is a new chance to find value and make some money.

Take a look below for our picks at every position that looks set to outplay their pricing this week in DraftKings. They'll come in handy for when you've constructed the perfect lineup only to find that you don't have quite as much money left for your flex as you expected.

QB: Baker Mayfield, $5,500

Baker Mayfield has been one of the most electric players in the NFL since taking over the starting job in Cleveland, with his trademark swagger carrying the Browns to their best start in years. Playing at home against the Chargers, expect the Browns to go for it all a few times.

RB: Tarik Cohen, $4,600

Tarik Cohen is one of the most versatile offensive weapons in football, working for the Bears as a running back, pass catcher, and gadget play X-factor. While he might not be the team's first running option, he's a steal at this price for his potential to go off on Sunday.

RB: Chris Carson, $4,400

Chris Carson ran for 116 yards against what is likely the most feared defensive front in football last Sunday. While the Seahawks running back job has been something of a carousel as of late, it's tough to imagine the team taking away carries from Carson after blowing past the likes of Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, and this week he'll be facing off against a Raiders defense whose most notable aspect is the absence of Khalil Mack.

WR: Tyler Lockett, $5,100

For just $5,100 this week you can add Tyler Lockett to your roster, and while his name might not jump off the page, he's likely been the most consistent receiver in fantasy football so far this year. He has double-digit fantasy points in all five games, scoring in four of them and averaging just under 70 receiving yards per game. He's not your boom-or-bust player, but if you need someone to slot into a lineup that's reliable, he's likely your guy.

WR: Chris Godwin, $4,400

Chris Godwin might be the third receiver on the Buccaneers depth chart, but he's a heavily eyed target for the team, having scored in three of Tampa Bay's four games so far this season. $4,400 isn't all that much to pay for a player with such a strong habit of finding the end zone.

WR: Antonio Callaway, $4,000

If you're looking for a cheap player to pair with Baker Mayfield, Antonio Callaway is a fun option that could pay dividends should the two connect on a long touchdown.

TE: Austin Hooper, $3,500

The Atlanta Falcons will be in desperation mode on Sunday, at home and basically needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. While there are more expensive players from the team you should certainly have in your lineups, tight end Austin Hooper is a solid bargain at just $3,500 to consider as well. Last week, Hooper had his best game of the season yet, with nine receptions for 77 yards. Should the Buccaneers defense overwhelm themselves in their attempts to cover Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, Hooper could have another breakout day.

DEF: Cleveland Browns

The Browns' defense has been remarkably good at home for fantasy owners so far this season, averaging over 12 points per game in Cleveland. While the Chargers present their toughest test yet, look for Myles Garrett and company to step up in a big way yet again.

