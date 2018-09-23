The Buffalo Bills are running up the score on the Vikings just a week after a loss so bad that a player retired at halftime

news

The Buffalo Bills are inexplicably running up the score on the Minnesota Vikings, taking a 27-0 lead into halftime.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen is leading the way for the Bills, with three total touchdowns on the day and one incredible hurdle highlight.

The Bills came into the game as 17-point underdogs.

In what is undoubtedly the most shocking development of Week 3 of the NFL season, the Buffalo Bills are running up the score against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coming into the game, the Bills were widely considered the worst team in football, losing their two opening games in convincing fashion. Buffalo's Week 2 loss to the Chargers was so bad that one of their players retired at halftime.

Meanwhile, the Vikings entered the game as 17-point favorites, going unbeaten in their first two starts and looking like one of the early favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

But when the two teams met in Minnesota on Sunday, their roles inexplicably reversed, with the Bills jumping out to a 27-0 lead in the first half.

Leading the way for the Bills was rookie quarterback Josh Allen. After a shaky first outing last weekend against the Chargers, Allen played with confidence against the vaunted Vikings defense, creating the highlight of the game with a scrambling hurdle on third down over Anthony Barr.

The Bills defense also played a huge role in the team's first half dismantling of the Vikings, forcing two fumbles to set Allen up with a short field.

Despite controlling the game on both sides of the ball, the Bills showed they had no interest in taking their foot off the gas after working to a comfortable lead.

Facing fourth and goal with under than a yard to go, the Bills opted to go for it despite already holding a 17-point lead. Allen would take the snap and leap over the line, extending Buffalo's already shocking lead.

Barring a second half disaster, the Bills are well on their way to their first win of the season, and ruining Eliminator pools around the country.