Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The computer models that pick NFL games are on fire — here are the picks for Week 6


Sports The computer models that pick NFL games are on fire — here are the picks for Week 6

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Two models predict who will win the games during Week 6 of the NFL season.

null play

null

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Week 6 of the NFL season is here, and Cortana is back to make picks in a head-to-head showdown with Elo.

We took a look at two popular systems used to pick NFL games: Cortana, Microsoft's digital assistant, and Elo, the modeling system used by Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight. In both cases, the computers are picking outright winners and not against the spread. However, each gives a likelihood of a team's winning, which, in theory, could help measure the strength of certain lines.

Cortana won the regular season matchup last year, going 162-78 (68%) overall, and 111-38 (75%) over the last ten weeks (we did not track Week 17 because of the wonky nature of the final week). Elo was not far behind, going 154-86 (64%) overall.

Cortana is off to a strong start in 2018, going 40-21-1 the last four weeks. Elo is not far behind at 36-25-1. Both models went 10-5 in Week 5 and 21-9 over the last two weeks.

Here are the picks for Week 6, with each model's percent chance of winning in parentheses. Point spreads are just for reference, via Vegas Insider as of Thursday morning.

Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football play

Thursday Night Football

(Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

  • Philadelphia Eagles (-2) at New York Giants — EAGLES (Elo 71%; Cortana 57%)



Sunday afternoon games — early window

Sunday afternoon games — early window play

Sunday afternoon games — early window

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-3) — FALCONS (Elo 67%; Cortana 66%)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) — BENGALS (Elo 54%; Cortana 53%)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-1) at Cleveland Browns — CHARGERS (Elo 69%); BROWNS (Cortana 51%)
  • Chicago Bears (-3.5) at Miami Dolphins — DOLPHINS (Elo 54%); BEARS (Cortana 60%)
  • Seattle Seahawks (-3) vs. Oakland Raiders (in London) — SEAHAWKS (Elo 67%; Cortana 70%)
  • Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-10) — VIKINGS (Elo 74%; Cortana 78%)
  • Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets (-2.5) — JETS (Elo 67%; Cortana 63%)
  • Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins (-1) — PANTHERS (Elo 55%); REDSKINS (Cortana 61%)
  • Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (-10) — BILLS (Elo 52%); TEXANS (Cortana 75%)



Sunday afternoon games — late window

Sunday afternoon games — late window play

Sunday afternoon games — late window

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

  • Los Angeles Rams (-7) at Denver Broncos — RAMS (Elo 69%; Cortana 72%)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) at Dallas Cowboys — COWBOYS (Elo 53%); JAGS (Cortana 60%)
  • Baltimore Ravens (-3) at Tennessee Titans — TITANS (Elo 53%); RAVENS (Cortana 57%)



Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football play

Sunday Night Football

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

  • Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-3.5) — PATRIOTS (Elo 54%; Cortana 54%)



Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football play

Monday Night Football

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

  • San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (-9.5) — PACKERS (Elo 66%; Cortana 67%)



Now check out this week's Power Ranking.

Now check out this week's Power Ranking. play

Now check out this week's Power Ranking.

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 6



Top Articles

1 Sports There's an obvious opponent who 'would bring the best' out of...bullet
2 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
3 Sports What abandoned Olympic venues from around the world look like...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Trae Young
Sports The NBA season hasn't even started yet and Trae Young already hit a game-winner from near half court
Club Brugge head coach Ivan Leko, who was accompanied by his lawyer, was released from the Palace of Justice in Tongeren after questioning
Football Referee, executive charged in Belgium football scandal
Jan Vertonghen's injury is the latest to hit Spurs this season
Football Spurs blow as Vertonghen ruled out of action until December
Federer added his voice to the debate around the new-format Davis Cup when quizzed after beating Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the Shanghai quarter-finals
Football Federer says new Davis Cup 'not designed for me'
X
Advertisement