Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Sports The computer models that pick NFL games are on fire — here are the picks for Week 7

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Two models predict who will win the games during Week 7 of the NFL season.

null play

null

(Joe Sargent/Getty)

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Week 7 of the NFL season is here, and Cortana is back to make picks in a head-to-head showdown with Elo.

We looked at two popular systems used to pick NFL games: Cortana, Microsoft's digital assistant, and Elo, the modeling system used by Nate Silver's data-journalism site, FiveThirtyEight. In both cases, the computers are picking outright winners and not against the spread. However, each gives a likelihood that a team will win — which, in theory, could help measure the strength of certain lines.

Cortana is off to a strong start this season, correctly picking 71.1% of the games over the last three weeks and 66.2% overall. Elo has also nailed 71.1% over the last three weeks and is not far behind overall at 61.0%. Both models went 11-4 in Week 6.

Here are the picks for Week 7, with each model's percent chance of winning in parentheses. Point spreads are just for reference, via Vegas Insider as of Thursday morning.

"Thursday Night Football"

Arizona Cardinals play

Arizona Cardinals

(Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

  • Denver Broncos (-1) at Arizona Cardinals — CARDINALS (Elo 61%), BRONCOS (Cortana 61%)



Sunday morning game in London

Sunday morning game in London play

Sunday morning game in London

(Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

  • Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) — CHARGERS (Elo 62%, Cortana 61%)



Sunday afternoon games — early window

Sunday afternoon games — early window play

Sunday afternoon games — early window

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

  • New England Patriots (-3) at Chicago Bears — PATRIOTS (Elo 60%, Cortana 63%)
  • Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5) — BILLS (Elo 52%), COLTS (Cortana 57%)
  • Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins (-3) — DOLPHINS (Elo 56%), LIONS Cortana 55%)
  • Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) at New York Jets — VIKINGS (Elo 56%, Cortana 53%)
  • Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5) — EAGLES (Elo 69%, Cortana 67%)
  • Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) — BUCS (Elo 77%, Cortana 67%)
  • Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-5) — JAGS (Elo 72%, Cortana 61%)



Sunday afternoon games — late window

Sunday afternoon games — late window play

Sunday afternoon games — late window

(Al Bello/Getty)

  • New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) — RAVENS (Elo 57%, Cortana 60%)
  • Los Angeles Rams (-9.5) at San Francisco 49ers — RAMS (Elo 71%, Cortana 74%)
  • Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (-1.5) — REDSKINS (Elo 53%, Cortana 53%)



"Sunday Night Football"

"Sunday Night Football" play

"Sunday Night Football"

(Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

  • Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-6) — CHIEFS (Elo 76%, Cortana 63%)



"Monday Night Football"

"Monday Night Football" play

"Monday Night Football"

(Bill Kostroun/AP)

  • New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons (-4.5) — FALCONS (Elo 80%, Cortana 69%)



Now check out this week's power rankings.

Now check out this week's power rankings. play

Now check out this week's power rankings.

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 7



Top Articles

1 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
2 Sports Kobe Bryant says he's 'disappointed' to be removed from...bullet
3 Sports The 25 highest-paid players in the English Premier League for...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

NFL Microsoft Surface
Sports Microsoft fired the guy overseeing its NFL partnership for allegedly scalping company Super Bowl tickets and trying to fake $1.4 million in invoices (MSFT)
Derek Carr and Jon Gruden will not be in the playoffs this season.
Sports The season is already over for some NFL teams — here are the teams that won't make the playoffs
Manchester United's Luke Shaw has extended his contract with the club till 2023
Football Shaw puts 'odd four years' behind him to sign new five-year Man Utd deal
Mookie Betts Interference
Sports Funny image shows why umpires did not have a good view of the controversial interference call that hurt the Astros in ALCS
X
Advertisement