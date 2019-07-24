The Minister said this when he met Parliament on Wednesday (July 24, 2019) to discuss Ghana’s participation in the tournament in Egypt.

He said that out of the budgeted amount, they spent $4, 564, 352.00 from the training tour up until the team exited the AFCON at the round of 16 stage.

The expenditure covered the following:

The playing body

Technical team

Members of Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports

Representatives of GHALCA

Representatives of Old Footballers

Some staff of the GFA

Some staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports

Some member of the Ghana Supporters Union

Journalists

A further breakdown of the expenditure is provided as follows:

Airfare – $924,168

Per diem, players – $187,050

Per diem, technical staff – $129, 600

Per diem, additional technical staff – $90,750

Winning bonus, players – $965, 405

Winning bonus, technical – $347,027

Winning bonus, additional technical staff – $177,000

Accommodation – $1,143,519

Feeding – $419,300

Match Tickets 0 $41,750

Medicals – $44,574

Visa Fees – $8,541

Internal Transportation -$43,092

Incidentals – $42,576

Total; $4,564,352