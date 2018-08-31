Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
The golf gods intervened to help PGA Tour veteran Marc Leishman make one of the luckiest birdies you'll ever see


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Marc Leishman play

Marc Leishman

(PGA Tour Live)

Marc Leishman picked up a birdie he didn't deserve in the first round of the Dell Technologies Championship with the help of a fan's leg and a forgiving cup.

The sequence came on the Par 4 sixth hole after Leishman's drive found a bunker. His approach shot then went wide right and appeared to be heading out of bounds.

But just when it looked like Leishman was heading to bogey — or worse — the golf gods intervened.

Leishman's approach hit a fan on the leg and then rolled onto the green, stopping about 55 feet short of the hole (via PGA Tour Live).

Leishman checked on the fan, and as is customary, he gave the fan an autographed glove. The announcers said that it appeared that Leishman also gave the fan some cash — possibly a $100 bill — but that was unconfirmed.

But Leishman's luck had not run out yet.

The PGA Tour vet's long putt looked like it was going to race by the hole by a good distance. But the cup proved to be more forgiving than most players have experienced, and it was as if it reached up and grabbed the ball for a birdie.

The golf gods were with Leishman on this day. He then turned around and tossed the ball back to the fan who helped make it happen.

