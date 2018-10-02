Pulse.com.gh logo
The MLB playoff bracket is set


The Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox are the top seeds in each league.

  • The MLB playoff field is now set.
  • The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 163 tiebreaker games to decide who won their respective divisions and who would have to play in the winner-take-all Wild Card games.
  • We also now know when each of the playoff series will start.


We now know all ten seeds for when the MLB playoffs begin on Tuesday.

In the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs in a Game 163 tiebreaker to decide the champion of the NL Central division. With the Brewers' win, they are also the top seed and will face the winner of the Cubs' Wild Card game against the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies are the second Wild Card team, having lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in their Game 163 tiebreaker to decided the NL West champ. The Dodgers are the 2-seed and face the Atlanta Braves.

In the American League, the Boston Red Sox are the top seed and will face the winner of Wild Card game between the Oakland A's and New York Yankees. The Houston Astros are the 2-seed and will face the Cleveland Indians.

Here are the days and times for the start of each series.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

  • NL Wild Card — Colorado Rockies @ Chicago Cubs, ESPN 8:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 3

  • AL Wild Card — Oakland A's @ New York Yankees, TBS 8:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 4

  • NLDS Game 1 — NL Wild Card winner @ Milwaukee Brewers, FS1 or MLB Network (time TBT)
  • NLDS Game 1 — Atlanta Braves @ Los Angeles Dodgers, FS1 or MLB Network (time TBT)

Friday, Oct. 5

  • ALDS Game 1 — AL Wild Card winner @ Boston Red Sox, TBS (time TBT)
  • ALDS Game 1 — Cleveland Indians @ Houston Astros, TBS (time TBT)

