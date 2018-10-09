Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The most inventive and bizarre penalty kick of all time has just been scored in soccer — and it has to be seen to be believed


Sports The most inventive and bizarre penalty kick of all time has just been scored in soccer — and it has to be seen to be believed

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ladies and gentlemen… put the kettle on, have a cup of tea, and feast your eyes on this. A Russian soccer player has just completed football. It's time for everyone else in the sport to go home.

How to score a penalty kick in style play

How to score a penalty kick in style

(ESPN)

  • The penalty kick has just been reinvented in Russia.
  • A Rubin Kazan soccer player scored the most creative and utterly wild penalty kick.
  • It really has to be seen to be believed.

A soccer player in Russia has reinvented the penalty kick.

Norik Avdalyan, who plays for Rubin Kazan in the National Student League, scored the most creative and utterly wild penalty in the 55th minute of his team's match against Cheboksary on Sunday.

Avdalyan took a five-step run-up and performed a backflip as he struck the football. The confusion had the Cheboksary goalkeeper rooted to the spot, seemingly powerless as the ball rifled into the top corner of the goal.

The goal was Rubin Kazan's second of the game. It went on to win 4-0.

Watch the bizarre goal right here:

Top Articles

1 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
2 Sports A Chiefs player was ejected for punching a player after an...bullet
3 Sports The 2018 Ballon d'Or nominees have been revealedbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney now plays in the MLS for D.C. United
Football Rooney calls on Man United players to 'stand up'
Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's all-time passing yardage record.
Sports Drew Brees broke the all-time NFL passing record with a gorgeous touchdown
Fabio Cannavaro expects the Chinese Super League title race between his Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG to go to "the last minute of the last game"
Football Cannavaro says China title race 'will go to last game'
England's Ben Chilwell (centre) won his first international cap against Switzerland last month
Football Leicester's Chilwell replaces Shaw in England squad
X
Advertisement