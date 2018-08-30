The NCAA found no violations in Michigan State's handling of the Larry Nassar sex-abuse case

news

The NCAA has cleared Michigan State of any violations related to the way it responded to the Larry Nassar sex-abuse case, the university announced Thursday.

Michigan State also said it would not face punishment over its response to sexual-assault allegations against basketball and football players.

The NCAA's vice president of enforcement, Jonathan F. Duncan, sent a letter to Michigan State's athletic director, Bill Beekman, informing him that the school was cleared.

Nassar was convicted of assaulting hundreds of young women.

The NCAA has cleared Michigan State of any violations related to the way it responded to the Larry Nassar sex-abuse case, the university announced Thursday.

Michigan State also said it would not face punishment for its response to sexual-assault allegations against basketball and football players that were detailed in an ESPN report early this year.

The NCAA's vice president of enforcement, Jonathan F. Duncan, sent a letter to Michigan State's athletic director, Bill Beekman, informing him that NCAA reviews had not "substantiated violations of NCAA legislation" and that "it does not appear there is a need for further inquiry," MLive reported.

Beekman released a statement saying, "We welcome closure."

"MSU cooperated fully with the inquiry over the past several months and provided all requested documentation and access to key personnel," he said. "In regards to the crimes committed on our campus by Larry Nassar, the NCAA findings do not change a thing.

"NCAA member organizations have a specific set of rules to which we hold each other accountable. And while we agree with the NCAA that we did not commit a violation, that does not diminish our commitment to ensure the health, safety, and wellness of our student athletes.

"That pledge permeates everything we do as part of a larger university commitment to making MSU a safer campus."

Michigan State received a letter in January requesting a response to the case against Nassar, a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics physician who was convicted of assaulting hundreds of young women.

The university told the NCAA in March that it did not believe it had violated the organization's legislation, The Detroit News reported.

The NCAA also reviewed Michigan State's response to an ESPN report that questioned how sexual-assault allegations against student athletes were handled at the university.

The report specifically looked at cases handled by the football coach Mark Dantonio and the men's basketball coach Tom Izzo.

Dantonio and Izzo had said they followed proper procedure when it came to allegations against their players. Beekman's statement said the NCAA's findings reinforced the coaches' stance.

"As it relates to the handling of student-athlete conduct issues, at Michigan State we are committed to following all appropriate policies and procedures," Beekman said.

He added: "Today's findings provide external validation of Mark Dantonio and Tom Izzo and the way they administer their programs. Mark and Tom represent the athletic department and Michigan State University with integrity."