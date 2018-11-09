news

Following is a transcript of the video.

This is not your typical football helmet. VICIS ZERO1 looks like a standard helmet on the outside. But when it hits something, it reacts much differently. Its innovative design is protecting football players' heads. Here's how it works.

When hit, hard-shelled helmets stay rigid. When ZERO1 is hit, it morphs its shape. This allows it to absorb more force from a blow. The secret?

Lots of separate columns of padding inside the helmet. When pressure is applied, they deform and absorb the pressure. Multiple layers work together to slow impact forces. This keeps the head protected from multiple forces. The ZERO1 has a softer outer shell than a normal helmet. This slows impact forces before they reach the head and brain. ZERO1 also offers a wider field of view than traditional helmets.

The ZERO1 ranked first in the NFL/NFLPA 2017 helmet laboratory performance testing. The goal of the test was to "determine which helmet reduced head impact severity." The outer shell takes a collision like a car bumper. The helmet costs $950.

The ZERO1 was worn by over 60 NFL players in 2017. Including Russell Wilson, Alex Smith, Doug Baldwin, Golden Tate, and Lamar Miller. ZERO1 was also worn by players on over 20 NCAA programs in 2017. Teams included Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, and Texas A&M. Notre Dame has announced it will give its entire roster a ZERO1 helmet in the upcoming season. Time will tell if more players adopt the ZERO1.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This video was originally published on February 5, 2018.