The Patriots were reportedly on the verge of trading Rob Gronkowski until he resisted and said he only wanted to play with Tom Brady

The New England Patriots shopped Rob Gronkowski in trades this offseason, according to a report.

When Gronkowski was informed of a potential deal, he reportedly resisted, saying he only wanted to play with Tom Brady and would rather retire than play for another team.

Gronkowski and the Patriots later restructured his contract, making it likely he stays in New England for the foreseeable future.



Despite rumors he was contemplating retirement and growing weary of the "Patriot Way," Rob Gronkowski reportedly did not want to play anywhere else when the opportunity arose.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, during the offseason, the New England Patriots shopped Rob Gronkowski in trades, but when Gronkowski was informed of a possible deal, he resisted.

Rapoport wrote: "When Gronkowski learned of his new reality, he strongly resisted. He informed the Patriots that he would rather step away from football and retire than play for another team, coach or quarterback. He told people close to him that he only wants to catch passes from Tom Brady."

According to Rapoport, any trade likely would have included doing a new contract for Gronkowski, and when he didn't cooperate, the deal fell apart.

Of course, despite weighing retirement, Gronkowski returned to the team, went through training camp and preseason, then re-worked his contract with the team. It's worth wondering how much of the tight end's threats of retirement and how much the Patriots' threats of trading him were negotiating tactics for a new deal.

Rapoport reported that the Patriots consider Gronkowski year-to-year. For now, it appears he won't suit up for another team. After a hauling in seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Houston Texans in Week 1, the Patriots likely aren't in a hurry to move Gronk.