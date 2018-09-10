Pulse.com.gh logo
The race for the men's Grand Slams record is back on as Novak Djokovic stakes his claim as player of the decade


Novak Djokovic won the U.S. Open on Sunday, his 14th Grand Slam championship. The win was the eighth straight for the Big 3 — Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer — and shows that the race for the all-time record is officially back on.

Novak Djokovic won the U.S. Open on Sunday, the 14th Grand Slam title of his career.

The win was just the latest Slam for the "Big 3" of men's tennis — Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer — who have won the last eight Slams and 51 of 62 over the last 15 years.

More importantly, the win for Djokovic shows that the race for the all-time record is officially back on, and the race for player of the decade is now firmly in Djoker's grasp.

Djoker's win at the U.S. Open tied Pete Sampras with 14 career Slam titles. While Djokovic still trails Federer and Nadal, he may have the advantage in the long run as he has age on his side and his game back on top.

Grand Slam men's singles titles by age for the Big 3.

Grand Slam men's singles titles by age for the Big 3.

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

The U.S. Open win was also the 13th of the decade for Djokovic. That is two more than Nadal (11) and eight more than Federer (5) during the same span.

Neither race is over, but at this point, Djokovic might have to be the betting favorite to come out on top in both.

