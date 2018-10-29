news

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers, 29-27, on Sunday.

While the game was brilliant, the field the teams met on was atrocious, with logos from the previous day's USC game still showing through.

It's a problem that won't be fully solved until the Rams new stadium is complete.



The Los Angeles Rams hosted the Green Bay Packers in a thrilling game on Sunday at the Los Angeles Coliseum, with the Rams holding on for a 29-27 victory.

While the on-field spectacle was electric, with quarterbacks Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers trading proverbial punches like heavyweights throughout the second half, the field itself was atrocious.

As college football fans know, the L.A. Coliseum is not only the temporary home to the Rams as they wait for their new mega-stadium to be built, it is also home to the USC Trojans, who hosted a game of their own on Saturday.

The result was an ugly field, with USC logos disruptively visible and Rams logos awkwardly painted over them.

On Twitter, fans watching the game expressed their confusion and disgust with the distracting color scheme.

Others made jokes.

Oddly enough, the Rams had promoted a video of their ability to flip the stadium from a Trojans game to a Rams game two years ago. Apparently this past weekend, they just had the wrong guys on the job.

While it's obviously not a huge issue in terms of how the game plays out, the logo mash-up is brutal aesthetically.

When the new Los Angeles stadium is complete, this will no longer be a problem, but until then, football fans might be stuck with the cover-up solution for some time.