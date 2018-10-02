The recruiting scandal the engulfed college basketball is continuing on — and some big names are included

news

The trial of an aspiring sports agent, an AAU coach, and an Adidas executive who conjured up the recruiting scandal that rocked college basketball to its core last year began Monday in New York.

Christian Dawkins, Merl Code, and James Gatto all pleaded not guilty to charges that they paid $100,000 to Brian Bowen Sr. in exchange for his son's commitment to Louisville. An FBI probe exposed far more than this one instance of alleged corruption, but other defendants — including former assistant coaches from Arizona, Auburn, Oklahoma State, and the University of Southern California — will face separate trials down the line.

Although Monday marked the first day of the trial and consisted almost entirely of jury selection, prosecutors have already released new information about the programs, coaches, and players who could be tied to the scandal.

According to Yahoo! Sports' Dan Wetzel, jurors were provided with a list of the college basketball programs that could be mentioned during the proceedings. These include Arizona, Louisville, North Carolina State, Miami, LSU, Oregon, DePaul, Creighton, Texas, Oklahoma State, and the University of Southern California.

It is not clear which, if any, of these schools will be accused of wrongdoing.



Wetzel also reported a list of individuals who may come up over the course of the trial. Again, it is not clear how these names are tied to the trial or whether they will be accused of any wrongdoing.

The coaches include Kansas Jayhawks Hall of Fame coach Bill Self, Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller, Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga, and disgraced former Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino. Former Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich — who recently settled with the university for $4.5 million — was also named by prosecutors.

Current Los Angeles Laker and former University of Utah Ute Kyle Kuzma, University of Washington Husky-turned- Philadelphia 76er Markelle Fultz, former Brooklyn Net by way of Seton Hall Isaiah Whitehead, and Bowen's nephew Jason Richardson — who spent 14 seasons in the NBA after playing for the Michigan State — reportedly all found their ways into the conversation at the courthouse Monday.

Some of the top recruits in the class of 2018 were also referenced during the day's affairs, including Indiana Hoosier shooting guard Romeo Langford, University of North Carolina Tar Heel small forward Nassir Little, and Duke Blue Devil power forward Zion Williamson.

Interestingly, only Langford wound up at a program sponsored by Adidas.

Although many of the coaches, players, and programs associated with this scandal have yet to face serious repercussions for their involvement, it appears likely the NCAA will intervene as this trial — and the trials yet to come — could reveal the sport's darkest secrets.