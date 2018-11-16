news

The Houston Rockets officially plan to part ways with Carmelo Anthony just 13 games into the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Over the last week, Anthony has been away from the team as reports surfaced that they were discussing his role going forward. Last Sunday, The New York Times reported that Anthony likely had played his last game with the Rockets.

According to Wojnarowski, the team won't immediately waive Anthony as his representatives search the market for a possible fit.

Anthony signed with the Rockets this summer after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks, then cut by the Hawks.

From the beginning, there were questions about Anthony's fit with the Rockets. The Rockets are built on James Harden and Chris Paul's penetration and emphasize shots at the rim, three-pointers, and foul shots. Anthony thrives in the post and midrange and is known for stopping the ball. Additionally, Anthony, never known as a prolific defender, didn't seem prepared to help a team that finished in the top 10 in defense last year.

In 10 games this year, Anthony averaged 29 minutes, 13 points, and 5 rebounds per game, shooting just 40% from the field and 32% from three.

In 294 minutes with Anthony on the floor this season, the Rockets have been outscored by 63 points. They've been outscored by nine points per 100 possessions with Anthony on the floor.

The Rockets' problems have gone beyond Anthony, however. James Harden dealt with an injury earlier in the season while Chris Paul served a suspension for a fight with the Los Angeles Lakers. Both star guards' shooting percentages are way down from last season, while Anthony and other new additions have failed to fill the holes left by players like Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute.

It's unclear where Anthony could land next, as his game seems to be at odds with the current NBA. The Rockets have emphasized that Anthony was accepting of his role with the team and did what was asked.