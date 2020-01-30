Vanessa in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, said she and her surviving girls are “completely devastated.”

She said, “Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable,” she wrote. “I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

Vanessa, 37, added that “there aren’t enough words” to describe the pain she feels along with her daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 7-month-old Capri.

She, however, said “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

The NBA legend’s widow further extended her condolences to the families of the seven other people killed in the crash, noting that “we share in their grief intimately.”

Read full tribute from Vanessa to her husband, daughter and seven the others: