Forbes has released this year's list of the world's highest-paid celebrities.

It features 100 people from all over the world including two Nigerians.

They are Anthony Joshua and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Forbes' annual list of the highest-paid celebrities in the world is out.

Topped by Taylor Swift with $185 million, it features 100 high earning stars from all over the world including Nigeria.

This year's list has two Nigerians - Anthony Joshua and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Anthony Joshua

He is listed in the 49th position with $55 million. Forbes reports that he makes $45 M from which comes mostly from his professional boxing career and the remaining $10 M from endorsements.

He has over a dozen sponsors including Under Armour, Jaguar, Beats, Hugo Boss and Lucozade Sport.



Giannis Antetokounmpo

This Greek-Nigerian player comes in at the 75th position. As of July 9, 2019, his earnings are $43.2 million. The three-time All-Star makes most of his money from basketball which pays him $24.2 M.

He earns an extra cool $19 M from his numerous endorsements which include a Nike deal. With the recent extension, his Nike deal went from $20,000 to $9 million. He is also sponsored by Hulu and 2K Sports.

Antetokounmpo, nicknamed 'Greek freak', is having a great year. Apart from being one of the highest-earning stars of 2019, he recently got the coveted MVP prize at the 2019 National Basketball Association (NBA) Awards. Reportedly, this makes him the third-youngest winner in the past 40 years.



Two weeks after his MVP win, he also took home the 'Best Male Athlete' and the 'Best NBA Player' of the year awards at the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) Awards. The award ceremony held on July 11, 2019.