Only two African athletes make the 2019 edition of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world released by Forbes

Football star, Mohammed Salah and Basketball player Joel Embiid are the highest-paid athletes in Africa.

FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar make the top 3 positions in the world.

Only two African athletes made the 2019 edition of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world released by Forbes.

For the first time since inception in 1990, this is the first time FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar will be making the top three positions respectively.

Forbes takes into account endorsements, money and salaries garnered by athletes between the period of June 2018 and June 2019 to get an accurate reading for the ranking.

Business Insider SSA takes a low at the two highest-paid soccer players in Africa:

1. Mohammed Salah

DCX

Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Liverpool and the Egypt national team.

In July 2018, he signed a five-year deal with a base and bonus structure worth at least $15 million a year.

Forbes put his pay details as of 2019 as follows:

Pay: $25.1 million

Salary/Winnings; $16.1 million

Endorsements: $9 million

Salah is Premier League Golden Boot award in the last two seasons as the league's top goal scorer.

2. Joel Embiid

newsweek

Joel Hans Embiid is a Cameroonian professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association. In 2017, he signed a five-year contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers with an incentive as much as $178 million.

On the Forbes' 2019 richest athletes list, Embiid is the second paid athlete on the African continent after Liverpool star, Salah.

His worth include: