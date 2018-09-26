These are the 20 best soccer players in the world, as ranked by the new "FIFA 19" video game

news

Fans worldwide are anticipating the September 28 release of EA Sports' "FIFA 19," one of the top-rated soccer video game franchises. FIFA is celebrated for its attention to detail, featuring dozens of teams from leagues across the globe as well as the national men's and women's teams from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

EA works to accurately recreate each player and their specific skill set for the new FIFA game each year, then provides weekly updates to reflect real-life performance. With the 2018 World Cup complete and European soccer leagues now underway, fans will soon be able to see how FIFA ranked the players on their favorite team. But for now, take a look at the game's top ranked players for the 2018-19 soccer season.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal/Juventus - 94 Overall

FIFA 19’s cover star is the world’s most popular player, and for good reason. He was the top goal scorer in Europe’s Champions League during 2018 and led Real Madrid to its fourth championship in five years. In July, Ronaldo joined the Italian squad Juventus for a $110 million transfer fee and will earn $35 million a year for the next four years.

2. Lionel Messi - Argentina/FC Barcelona - 94 Overall

Messi has long been considered Ronaldo’s top rival, and this year he became the first player to earn a fifth Europe Golden Shoe award, which is given to the top scorer in Europe’s national leagues. Messi recorded his 600th career goal in March and still holds the European Golden Shoe record for most goals in one season, with 50.

3. Neymar Jr - Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain - 92 Overall

Neymar is considered Brazil’s best player, carrying the legacy of Ronaldo and Ronaldinho in international competition. He is the ntional's team third-highest scoring player of all-time. After his debut season for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017-18 was cut short due to injury, Neymar started this season by leading the team to three straight wins.

4. Luka Mordić - Croatia/Real Madrid - 91 Overall

Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate was named the best player of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after leading Croatia to the finals against France. Although France would ultimately come away with the win, the tournament run was the best ever for the Croatian National Team.

5. Kevin de Bruyne - Belgium/Manchester City - 91 Overall

De Bruyne has done a lot of winning during the past year, taking the Premier League and EFL Cup championships with Manchester City and helping the Belgium National Team reach third place in the World Cup. De Bruyne was named the Premier League’s playmaker of the season following the 2017-18 season.

6. Eden Hazard - Belgium/Chelsea FC - 91 Overall

Hazard was the captain of the Belgium National Team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, leading the team to third place. As a midfielder, his amazing ball control helped facilitate scores for Belgium. He earned the World Cup’s silver ball as the second best player, behind Luka Mordic.

7. Sergio Ramos - Spain/Real Madrid - 91 Overall

A fierce defender, Ramos has been a captain for Real Madrid since 2009, presiding over four Champions League victories and earning countless individual achievements. Ramos’ aggressive style has also earned him several records for the most penalties in Spain’s La Liga and the Champions League.

8. Luis Suárez - Uruguay/FC Barcelona - 91 Overall

Suárez is a prolific scorer, holding Uruguay’s record for career goals with 55 in 104 appearances. Since 2009, Suárez is the only player besides Ronaldo and Messi to earn the European Golden Shoe.

9. David de Gea - Spain/Manchester United - 91 Overall

De Gea was named to FIFA’s FIFPro World XI first team for the first time in 2018, putting him in the company of the best goalkeepers in the world. However, he did have some struggles at the 2018 World Cup, allowing six scores in seven shots on goal.

10. Toni Kroos - Germany/Real Madrid - 90 Overall

Since Real Madrid signed Kroos as their midfielder in 2014, they have won the Champions League four out of five years. Before signing with Real Madrid, Kroos played an instrumental part in helping Germany bring home the 2014 World Cup and is now the team’s vice captain.

11. Robert Lewandoski - Poland/Bayern Munich

The captain of the Polish national team is also a top scorer for Bayern Munich. Lewandoski set an international record with 16 goals during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, including three hat-tricks.

12. Manuel Neuer - Germany/Bayern Munich - 90 Overall

Neuer is considered one of the best goalkeepers of his generation. He was at the center of Germany’s 2014 World Cup victory and was named team captain in 2016. He was also named captain of Bayern Munich in 2017 but missed seven months of the 2017-18 season with a fractured foot.

13. Diego Godín - Uruguay/Atlético Madrid - 90 Overall

A core defensive stopper, Godín is the captain of the Uruguay national team and has the most all-time appearances for an international player with Atlético Madrid with 350 games.

14. Thibaut Courtois - Belgium/Real Madrid - 90 Overall

Following a dominant performance in the 2018 World Cup that included shutouts against England and Panama, Courtois was awarded the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper in the tournament. Just a few weeks later Courtois was acquired by Real Madrid on a six-year contract from Chelsea FC.

15. Jan Oblak - Slovenia/Atlético Madrid - 90 Overall

At just 25 years old, Oblak has already proven himself to be one of the strongest goalkeepers in Spain’s La Liga. Oblak has been named to the La Liga’s team of the season for three consecutive years, and was named best goal keeper in 2015-16.

16. N'Golo Kanté France/Chelsea FC - 89 Overall

Kanté is one of Europe’s strongest up-and-coming players, earning multiple player-of-the-year awards for his breakout 2016-17 season with Chelsea FC. Kanté joined the French national team for the first time in 2016 and his skills as a defensive midfielder helped the team take home the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

17. Harry Kane - England/Tottenham Hotspur - 89 Overall

Kane is the 25-year-old captain of England’s national team and was the highest scorer of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with six goals. Kane has been a member of the Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur since 2009 and signed a contract extension this year to keep him with the team until 2024. He recorded a career high 41 goals in 48 appearances during the team’s 2017-18 season.

18. Antoine Griezmann - France/Atlético Madrid - 89 Overall

Griezmann saw a pair of championships in 2018, winning the FIFA World Cup with France and the UEFA Europa League with Atlético Madrid. He was the World Cup’s second-highest scorer behind Kane and was named third-best player in the tournament overall.

19. Giorgio Chiellini - Italy/Juventus - 89 Overall

A veteran defender, Chiellini serves as a dual captain for Juventus and the Italian national team. He originally announced his retirement from the national team in March 2018 after the team failed to make the 2018 World Cup, but was called back to action in September and subsequently named team captain.

20. Sergio Agüero - Argentina/Manchester City - 89 Overall

Agüero is one of the world’s top strikers, and complements Messi with his own balanced play for Argentina’s national team. He helped Manchester City capture their third Premier League title during the 2017-18 season, scoring 39 goals in 30 appearances.