Real Madrid knocks Manchester United off to become 2019’s most valuable club brand at $1.8 billion enterprise value.

Business Insider SSA by Pulse's analysis shows that England is still home to six of the clubs in the top 10 and EPL team dominates the 2019 ranking followed by Bundesliga .

. Again, no African football club on the list.

Spanish giant, Real Madrid, has been described as the world’s most valuable and strongest football brand in 2019, according to a report by Brand Finance.

The report lists Manchester United, Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City on the top five brands by revenue in the world.

Brand Finance, an independent brand valuation consultancy, in its annual report on the most valuable and strongest football brands, titled; “Brand Finance Football 50 2019” seen by Business Insider SSA by Pulse on Thursday, listed 2019’s most valuable club brand in enterprise value.

Bryn Anderson, Director at Brand Finance, said, “Real Madrid have shown this year who truly reigns supreme in the world of football. Triumph not only as the most valuable and strongest brand but their enterprise value and stadium are also ranked second to none. The most successful club in the history of European football is finally reaping the benefits of decades of spectacular on- and off-pitch performance.”

In 2018, Manchester United led football clubs in the world as the most valuable brands.

Brand Finance, in its Football 50 study, uses fixed tangible assets (stadium, training ground), corporate brand sponsors and disclosed intangible assets (purchased players) to ascertain the value of the brand.

In Africa, football remains a core part of human life and every weekend millions of people gather to watch their favourite teams play in their different leagues. Prominent clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal enjoy massive support across the continent.

Here's a list of the most valuable football clubs in the world in 2019:

10. Tottenham Hotspur F.C

2019 Enterprise value: $850 million

9. Arsenal

Enterprise value: $993 million

8. Paris Saint German (PSG)

Enterprise value: $1.03 billion

7. Chelsea

Enterprise value: $1.09 billion

6. Liverpool

Enterprise value: $1.34 billion

5. Manchester City

Enterprise value: $141 billion

4. FC Bayern Munich

Enterprise value: $1.47 billion

3. Barcelona

Enterprise value: $1.56 billion

2. Manchester United

Enterprise value: $1.65 billion

1. Real Madrid

