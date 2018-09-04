Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

This is everything tennis champion Rafa Nadal eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner


Sports This is everything tennis champion Rafa Nadal eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Rafa Nadal is a 17-time Grand Slam tennis champion, the 2018 French Open champion, and in the running for the 2018 US Open men's title. But how does one of the top athletes in tennis fuel his body?

Rafa Nadal. play

Rafa Nadal.

(Getty Images)

Rafa Nadal, one of the greatest male tennis players ever, is currently coasting through the 2018 US Open.

The Spaniard won the 2018 French Open in June and if he wins a second calendar major at Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York, then he will have made an almighty claim for male player of the year.

Nadal has already won 17 Grand Slam championships and should he win one more, he will close the gap on all-time leader Roger Federer to just two titles.

But how does the superstar tennis player fuel his body?

It turns out, his diet is largely focused on one key ingredient.

Here's everything Rafa Nadal likes to have for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

This is Rafa Nadal, also known as the "King of Clay," as he has dominated tennis on the sport's soft surface and has even won the French Open — the clay major — an extraordinary 11 times.

This is Rafa Nadal, also known as the "King of Clay," as he has dominated tennis on the sport's soft surface and has even won the French Open — the clay major — an extraordinary 11 times. play

This is Rafa Nadal, also known as the "King of Clay," as he has dominated tennis on the sport's soft surface and has even won the French Open — the clay major — an extraordinary 11 times.

(Getty Images)


In a tweet posted just before a US Open match in 2015, Nadal gave fans a glimpse at what a pre-match breakfast might look like. In the photograph below you can see large glasses with fruit juice alongside fresh bread rolls, olive oil, and Iberian ham.

Source: Twitter.



To eat right, one must prepare right — and that, for Rafa Nadal, involves grocery shopping. Here he is checking out salad leaves, fresh cuts of meat, and cannoli — an Italian pastry made from tube-shaped shells that are filled with things like ricotta, or chocolate spread. All the essentials for an incredible lunch.

Source: Instagram



Nadal's shopping basket will always, without fail, include fish. He was even asked for his ideal in-competition meal during a cooking demonstration with chef Marcus Samuelsson in 2016, and, without skipping a beat, said: "Always seafood."

Nadal's shopping basket will always, without fail, include fish. He was even asked for his ideal in-competition meal during a cooking demonstration with chef Marcus Samuelsson in 2016, and, without skipping a beat, said: "Always seafood." play

Nadal's shopping basket will always, without fail, include fish. He was even asked for his ideal in-competition meal during a cooking demonstration with chef Marcus Samuelsson in 2016, and, without skipping a beat, said: "Always seafood."

(Timolina/Shutterstock)

Source: Forbes.



Being Spanish, Nadal naturally pines for paella. And, apparently, it's his mother who cooks it best. But paella does come with a warning. "Only sometimes, not every day. You eat paella every day, you cannot play tennis," Nadal said.

Being Spanish, Nadal naturally pines for paella. And, apparently, it's his mother who cooks it best. But paella does come with a warning. "Only sometimes, not every day. You eat paella every day, you cannot play tennis," Nadal said. play

Being Spanish, Nadal naturally pines for paella. And, apparently, it's his mother who cooks it best. But paella does come with a warning. "Only sometimes, not every day. You eat paella every day, you cannot play tennis," Nadal said.

(Flickr)

Source: Forbes.



Other items in Nadal's shopping basket include olives and chocolates. "I love eating olives. They're healthy, but maybe not if you eat as much as me," he once said. "And I like chocolate."

Other items in Nadal's shopping basket include olives and chocolates. "I love eating olives. They're healthy, but maybe not if you eat as much as me," he once said. "And I like chocolate." play

Other items in Nadal's shopping basket include olives and chocolates. "I love eating olives. They're healthy, but maybe not if you eat as much as me," he once said. "And I like chocolate."

(Pixabay)

Source: International Business Times.



Nadal is no stranger to the kitchen. This photo, posted to his Instagram account, shows him by a frying pan and a steamer. He asked his fans to guess what he was cooking, and most answers suggested fish (of course, what else?) with spinach.

Source: Instagram.



For dinner, Nadal likes Chinese food. "I love the shrimp dumplings," he said during a 2015 interview with Australian Open TV.

For dinner, Nadal likes Chinese food. "I love the shrimp dumplings," he said during a 2015 interview with Australian Open TV. play

For dinner, Nadal likes Chinese food. "I love the shrimp dumplings," he said during a 2015 interview with Australian Open TV.

(Shun Horigome / EyeEm)

Source: Australian Open TV.



Tennis is a physically-demanding sport often played in tremendous heat, and so it is of the utmost importance to stay hydrated. On court, Nadal quenches his thirst with water and isotonic drinks.

Tennis is a physically-demanding sport often played in tremendous heat, and so it is of the utmost importance to stay hydrated. On court, Nadal quenches his thirst with water and isotonic drinks. play

Tennis is a physically-demanding sport often played in tremendous heat, and so it is of the utmost importance to stay hydrated. On court, Nadal quenches his thirst with water and isotonic drinks.

(Getty Images)


However, while Nadal certainly eats clean, he unwinds every now and then. A Bacardi ambassador in 2013, he has knocked back a cocktail or two from time to time — and what better way to enjoy a drink than when it's accompanied by a New York City skyline?

However, while Nadal certainly eats clean, he unwinds every now and then. A Bacardi ambassador in 2013, he has knocked back a cocktail or two from time to time — and what better way to enjoy a drink than when it's accompanied by a New York City skyline? play

However, while Nadal certainly eats clean, he unwinds every now and then. A Bacardi ambassador in 2013, he has knocked back a cocktail or two from time to time — and what better way to enjoy a drink than when it's accompanied by a New York City skyline?

(Getty Images)


Here he is drinking more of the good stuff, this time in Miami Beach in Florida. Cheers!

Here he is drinking more of the good stuff, this time in Miami Beach in Florida. Cheers! play

Here he is drinking more of the good stuff, this time in Miami Beach in Florida. Cheers!

(Getty Images)


Top Articles

1 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
2 Sports Here are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world...bullet
3 RIP Ivory Coast striker shot dead in his home countrybullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory at the French Open on June 11, 2017 while wearing his Richard Mille RM27-02.
Sports The most expensive watches worn by 20 of the world's most elite athletes
Former Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio is the new coach of Paraguay
Football Ex-Mexico coach Osorio takes his golden touch to Paraguay
Soceroos fans will get one more chance to see top-scorer Tim Cahill play for his country
Football Veteran Cahill to make one last appearance for Australia
colin kaepernick kneel
Sports Colin Kaepernick is starring in a new 'Just Do It' ad for Nike