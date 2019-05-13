Three African players make history at the 2018/2019 EPL season.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finish on 22 goals each to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Salah claims the Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons, after scoring 32 times in 2017/18.

Three African players - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished on 22 goals each to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

According to reports, this is the first time three players from Africa will be sharing the award and the third time it happened at the Premier League history.

The others were Chris Sutton, Michael Owen and Dion Dublin shared boot in the 1997-98 season and Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink, Michael Owen and Dwight Yorke were also tied in the 1998-99 season of the EPL.

While Mohammed Salah re-claimed the Golden Boot award after winning same with 32 times in 2017/18, Mane and Aubameyang won the title for the first time.

These are the top 10 goal scorers at the 2018/19 EPL season:

Mohamed Salah

Club: Liverpool

Goals: 22

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Club: Arsenal

Goals: 22

Sadio Mane

Club: Liverpool

Goals: 22

Sergio Aguero

Club: Manchester City

Goals: 21

Jamie Vardy

Club: Leicester

Goals: 18

Raheem Sterling

Club: Manchester City

Goals: 17

Harry Kane

Club: Tottenham

Goals: 17

Eden Hazard

Club: Chelsea

Goals: 16

Callum Wilson

Club: Bournemouth

Goals: 14

Paul Pogba