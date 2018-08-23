Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson trade softball trash talk while announcing $10 million match

news

Tiger Woods made his long-rumored $10 million match against Phil Mickelson official with a tweet on Wednesday.

The match is set for Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas, with the two playing in one of the highest stakes rounds of golf in history.

There are still plenty of details left to be announced, but with Tiger's tweet, it feels as though golf fans can officially get excited about the event.

It's been known for a while, but now it feels official.

Tiger Woods tweeted out on Wednesday a promotional image for his highly anticipated $10 million match against Phil Mickelson that has been rumored to be in the works since spring.

While details on the event are still rather slim, there is something we now know for sure. According to ESPN's Mike Greenberg, the match will take place on either Friday, November 23 or Saturday, November 24 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The winner's purse still hasn't been totally finalized, but the number that's been thrown around has been $10 million, a figure that was echoed in the gentle trash talk the two took part in after Tiger's initial tweet.

It is, admittedly, pretty weak as far as trash talk goes, and Twitter took notice.

But some saw the slight jabs between the lifelong rivals as a feature, not a bug.

Additionally, it was noted that in an unfortunate error, the image made it look as though Tiger was taking to the course with a lefty driver — a development that would certainly give Phil the advantage in the multimillion-dollar match.

While there's still a few more details to be worked out — sponsorships, broadcast rights and potential PPV pricing — with Tiger's announcement, golf fans can officially get excited for a showdown that's guaranteed to be like nothing they've seen before.