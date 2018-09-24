Tiger Woods completes first win since 2013 as celebrating crowd mobs the course in surreal scene

news

After numerous close calls, Tiger Woods won his first tournament since 2013 at the TOUR Championship.

As Woods walked to the 18th green, the gathered crowd mobbed the course behind him, chanting his name in anticipation of the victory.

The win is the culmination of an impressive comeback season for Woods, who looks to be a threat at the majors again in 2019.





Tiger Woods is back.

After multiple promising starts this season, Woods was able to string together four brilliant rounds over the weekend to get the first win of his comeback at the TOUR Championship, taking the trophy with a final score of 11-under par.

It was the 14-time major winner's first victory since 2013, and the 80th of his career.

As Woods walked to the 18th green, the gathered crowd began to bleed onto the course, chanting Tiger's name and "USA! USA! USA!" in anticipation of the upcoming Ryder Cup.

It was a surreal scene, unlike anything you'd normally see at a golf tournament — the Tiger Effect.



One chip and two putts later, Tiger would seal the victory.



"I had a hard time not crying on that last hole," said Woods when asked about the cheers that followed him through the 18th green.

Woods is now just two wins behind Sam Snead for most in a career and based on how he's played all year, it feels like he'll break the record sooner rather than later.

All year, Woods had shown signs of his old self. On multiple occasions, Woods was the leader after the first round and would find himself in the hunt heading into Sunday. Though he had not been able to turn those outings into victories, they were proof to the golf world that he still had what it took to win on the PGA Tour.

On Sunday, it all came together.

The electric mood for Tiger won't be stopping any time soon — with the Ryder Cup fast approaching, expect the crowds to be just as rowdy for Woods this weekend.

Looking ahead to next year, expectations will be high for Woods to keep his run going — he's already the favorite to win the 2019 Masters.