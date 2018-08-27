Tiger Woods got grilled about his relationship with Trump

news

Tiger Woods was asked for his thoughts on President Trump after his final round at the Northern Trust.

Woods, who has played with Trump in the past, side-stepped detailing his feelings on any particular policy, but noted that people "have to respect the office" of the presidency.

Trump responded to Woods over Twitter.





Tiger Woods was asked about his relationship with President Trump on Sunday while answering questions after his final round at the Northern Trust.

Woods, who has played golf with Trump on numerous occasions, spoke mostly about how long he's known Trump, side-stepping policy and offering neither a full-throated endorsement nor rebuke of his presidency thus far.

"Well, I've known Donald for a number of years," Woods said. "We’ve played golf together. We've had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency."

When asked what he would say to immigrants and others who felt threatened by the president's policy agenda, Woods tried to remain diplomatic in his response, calling for respect for the office but not for the man himself.

"He's the President of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office."

Woods passed on commenting further on the state of race relations in the country. "No. I just finished 72 holes and am really hungry," he said.

While Woods' comment fell far short of a ringing tribute to the president, Trump nevertheless seized on the moment to accept his non-compliment.

Woods finished the weekend in 40th place at four-under, 14 shots behind winner Bryson DeChambeau.