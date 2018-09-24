Tiger Woods has climbed 1,186 spots in the World Golf Rankings in less than a year

Tiger Woods sent a resounding message to the sports world with a dominating performance at the Tour Championship — he's back, and the majors are next.
The win was Woods' first since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, a drought that lasted 1,876 days.
To get a sense of how far back Woods has come from his four back surgeries and off-the-course troubles, take a look at his official world golf ranking. In December, Woods had fallen all the way to 1,199th in the world. Less than a year later, after winning the Tour Championship, he is up to No. 13.
Here is a look at how Tiger's ranking has moved since he was last ranked No. 1 in the world in 2014:
Does anybody still think he will never be No. 1 again?