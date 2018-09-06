Tiger Woods shot his lowest round since his return to golf — and he's in position to get his first win since 2013

news

Tiger Woods finished his best round of golf of the 2018 season.

Woods shot an 8-under 62 at the first round of the BMW Championship, holding the lead briefly and putting him in position to contend through the weekend.

While Woods is still searching for his first win since 2013, he's been close numerous times through the year, and his opening round on Thursday could be the start of something special.

Tiger Woods has been playing his best golf in recent memory in 2018.

After years of setbacks due to injury, Woods has looked like his old self for much of the year, including a second-place showing at the U.S. Open and several other tournaments that saw Tiger wearing red in contention on Sunday.

On Thursday at the BMW Championship, Woods put together yet another brilliant round to put him in the running to win the weekend, shooting an impressive 62 to finish the day 8-under.

The round started with a breathless 26 on Tiger's first nine holes of the day. Teeing off from the 10th hole to begin the day, Woods finished 6-under through his first nine holes with four birdies and an eagle to put him two strokes ahead of the field heading into the first turn.

Two stellar shots to open the par 5 16th put Woods in position for a five-foot eagle putt, which he sunk, much to the delight of the gathered crowd.

The second half of his round was a bit more of a grind, but Woods kept his composure through some tough spots to grind out par after par, refusing to drop a shot until his second-to-last hole of the day.

Tiger went into the clubhouse leading the field, though a furious run of birdies from Rory McIlroy would soon overtake his score.

Regardless of where Woods ends up on the leaderboard when every golfer finishes his round, he'll be in contention, and as he's already shown this year, he's ready to win again — it's only a matter of when.