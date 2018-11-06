news

With the Dallas Cowboys up seven late in the first quarter of their Monday night matchup, Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard picked off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to keep the game within one score.

Byard celebrated with a nod to Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens by running to midfield and standing on the Dallas star.

Owens took to Twitter to express his approval of Byard's antics.



The Tennessee Titans took down the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium Monday night, but early on it looked as though the Cowboys could run away with the game.

With a 7-0 lead and the ball on Tennessee's 6-yard line, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott dropped back and lofted a pass for newly-minted Cowboy wide receiver Amari Cooper into the back of the end zone. Instead, Titans safety Kevin Byard came away with the interception to keep the game within one score.

The former Middle Tennessee star — who led the NFL with eight interceptions last season — then invoked Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens in his celebration. Byard ran to the 50-yard line, stood at the center of the Dallas star, and stretched out his arms before dancing on the Cowboys emblem with his teammates.



The six-time Pro Bowl selection — who spent three years of his career playing in Dallas — took to Twitter to express his approval of Byard's antics.



This isn't the first time this week that a current star paid homage to NFL players of yore. After breaking the New Orleans Saints' single-game receiving yards record against the then-undefeated Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Michael Thomas pulled a flip phone out from under the field goal post in an ode to former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn. Horn was fined $30,000 for the same celebration in 2003.



In both cases, the announcers were not fond of the celebrations. Troy Aikman reprimanded Thomas multiple times for his cell phone bit while calling the game for FOX. Then, former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, who is now a broadcaster for ESPN on "Monday Night Football," complained that Byard's move was disrespectful.

"Yeah, that's a little bit of disrespect," Witten said, per Jon Machota of SportsDay. "They're driving the ball down the field. Nice play by Byard, but I don't know that you want to do that... He's in his third year, okay? Do it about five more years, and then, you know, get seven or eight interceptions a year, maybe you can do it at that point. But until then, I'd probably stay away from the star."