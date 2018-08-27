Tom Brady abruptly ends interview after Boston radio hosts bring up controversial trainer Alex Guerrero

news

Tom Brady cut an interview short on Monday after WEEI's "Kirk and Callahan" asked the Patriots quarterback about trainer Alex Guerrero.

Guerrero was at the center of reported tension between Brady and the Patriots last season but was seen exiting the team's plane over the weekend during a preseason road trip.

Brady refused to answer questions about his health guru, hanging up after he was asked whether Guerrero was allowed back on the Patriots' sideline.





Here is the audio, via ESPN's "Get Up" (transcript below).

Brady's relationship with Guerrero was at the center of the growing rift between the Patriots quarterback and head coach Bill Belichick that was reported last season, with tensions eventually growing to a point where the team banned Guerrero from the sideline.

Here's a full transcript of the exchange, via Boston.com.

Kirk Minihane: "We saw the reports this weekend that Alex was on the team plane, which he wasn't for the second half of last year, I guess, and not on the sideline. Is that accurate?"

Tom Brady: "Yeah, he was with me this last week, so it was — yeah."

Minihane: "So what changed in him not being on the team plane last year and this year? Was that just communication back and forth? Or was that an understanding of other things? What led to that being able to happen this year?"

Brady: "You know, I don't wanna — I'm not getting into all that."

Minihane: "OK. Yeah, when I ran into him at the Super Bowl last year in Minneapolis, I remember talking to you about the time when I talked to him there, he had said, in his opinion, that all the stuff had been overblown, that he and [coach Bill] Belichick had a pretty good relationship even then. Would you say that was true?"

Brady: [pauses] "I said, 'I don't want to get into it.'"

Minihane: "OK."

Brady: "I mean, everybody knows it's well-documented, you know, the work he and I do together."

Minihane: "No, I know. I understand that. I'm just trying to figure out because I saw the reports this weekend that he’s traveling with the team. Was he on the sideline on Friday?"

Brady: "Yeah. Alright, guys, have a great day. I’ll talk to you later." [Dial tone.]

This is not the first time Brady and WEEI's relationship has been tense — Brady cut off another interview with the station just ahead of Super Bowl LII after one of the hosts made a disparaging remark about his daughter.