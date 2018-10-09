Top 11 waiver-wire pickups for Week 6 in your fantasy football league

news

Five weeks into the NFL season, fantasy owners are starting to feel the squeeze. Playoff pictures are taking shape and pretty soon four or even six teams will be on bye every week, meaning depth in your lineup in more important than ever.

Whether you are undefeated, winless, or stuck somewhere in the middle of the standings, there's still work to be done with your fantasy roster to put you in the best position to make a run through the playoffs and win your league.

Below, we've collected 11 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to bolster their rosters. Whether your team is in need of a backup quarterback, a bye-week fill-in for later in the year, or a potential breakout player after a less than stellar draft, there are options at every position to help you improve your roster.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points per reception format.

Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

ESPN fantasy ownership: 40%

Week 5 stats: 430 passing yards, one touchdown, four interceptions — 20.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: If your quarterback has a bye week coming up, or if you have been disappointed with your draft pick thus far, Blake Bortles is a solid spot starter. He cleared 20 points last week despite throwing four picks, and has been a top 12 fantasy QB for the year so far.

Alfred Blue, RB, Houston Texans

ESPN fantasy ownership: 15.6%

Week 5 stats: 46 rushing yards, eight receptions, 73 receiving yards — 19.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: With Lamar Miller still dealing with an injury, Alfred Blue stepped up for the Texans and was a menace in the passing game. Should he continue to get opportunities, he's a solid addition for PPR players.

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN fantasy ownership: 7.7%

Week 5 stats: 27 rushing yards, three receptions, 44 receiving yards, one touchdown — 18.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: With the Eagles running game still figuring things out, Wendell Smallwood is a player that always seems to make the most of his touches, averaging 14 fantasy points per game over the past three weeks.

Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Raves

ESPN fantasy ownership: 58.7%

Week 5 stats: 34 rushing yards, six receptions, 44 receiving yards — 11.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Despite being ranked 18th in fantasy points among running backs so far this season, Javorius Allen is still available in over 40% of ESPN leagues. He's put up double-digit fantasy points in four of five games so far this year.

Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

ESPN fantasy ownership: 41.9%

Week 5 stats: Three receptions, 123 receiving yards, two touchdowns — 27.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: After a slow start to the year, Robby Anderson finally got going on Sunday, with two huge touchdown catches for the Jets. As Sam Darnold gets more comfortable under center, it's not hard to imagine Anderson bouncing back for another great year. If he was dropped in your league by a frustrated owner, it might be time to grab him.

Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints

ESPN fantasy ownership: 1%

Week 5 stats: Three receptions, 111 receiving yards, two touchdowns — 26.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Saints are scoring an unbelievable 36 points per game so far this season — more than any other team in football. If you missed out on nabbing a bit of their offensive onslaught in the draft, Tre’Quan Smith is a solid option as a boom-or-bust bye week play.

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

ESPN fantasy ownership: 68.1%

Week 5 stats: Three receptions, 98 receiving yards, one touchdown — 19.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Tyler Lockett is one of the top 20 receivers in fantasy so far this season, averaging an impressive 16 fantasy points per game. Somehow, he's still available in more than 30% of leagues. Grab him before someone else does.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

ESPN fantasy ownership: 11.4%

Week 5 stats: Three receptions, 85 receiving yards, one touchdown — 18 fantasy points

One thing to know: Christian Kirk will only become more valuable as Josh Rosen gets more comfortable running the Cardinals offense. Arizona seems keen on his potential, drawing up the first touchdown of their gameplan on Sunday for a deep ball to Kirk.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans

ESPN fantasy ownership: 19.7%

Week 5 stats: Six receptions, 51 receiving yards, one touchdown — 17.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: If you missed out on picking up Keke Coutee last week, you still have time after a second impressive outing from the young receiver.

Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons

ESPN fantasy ownership: 49%

Week 5 stats: Nine receptions, 77 receiving yards — 16.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Austin Hooper has been a top 10 tight end so far this fantasy season, despite having caught just one touchdown on the year. With the Falcons offense continually finding themselves behind and in need of points, he's a great addition if you've yet to find a satisfactory tight end.

Buffalo Bills Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 2.9%

Week 5 stats: 12 points against, one interception, two fumble recoveries — 13 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Bills defense has been surprisingly efficient for fantasy players lately, averaging almost 10 points per game over the past three weeks. They have a few solid matchups coming up if you're streaming week-by-week.

